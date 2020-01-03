Gary Lineker impressed with Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were in action for Liverpool against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

Gary Lineker has raved about Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold on Twitter.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton striker was impressed with the displays produced by midfielder Henderson and right-back Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

2 Sumptuous passes from @trentaa98. Mind-boggling talent. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2020

Think @JHenderson might just be the most underrated player in Premier League history. Guess I might have just changed that. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2020

Brilliant performances

Henderson was superb for Liverpool against the Blades, as the former Sunderland star was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park.

According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old took one shot, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 92.3%, took 138 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and one interception.

Alexander-Arnold, who is one of the best young players in Europe, was brilliant once again at right-back, as the England international defended well and was an outlet in attack.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old England international took two shots of which none was on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 86.8%, took 152 touches, and put in nine crosses.