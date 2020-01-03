Quick links

Gary Lineker impressed with Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold

The FA Cup in the BBC studio with host Gary Lineker during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on March 16, 2019 in...
Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were in action for Liverpool against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 2, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Gary Lineker has raved about Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold on Twitter.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton striker was impressed with the displays produced by midfielder Henderson and right-back Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

 

 

 

Brilliant performances

Henderson was superb for Liverpool against the Blades, as the former Sunderland star was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park.

According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old took one shot, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 92.3%, took 138 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and one interception.

Alexander-Arnold, who is one of the best young players in Europe, was brilliant once again at right-back, as the England international defended well and was an outlet in attack.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old England international took two shots of which none was on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 86.8%, took 152 touches, and put in nine crosses.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 02, 2020 in Liverpool, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

