East Street Investments: Fans want to know net worth of Charlton's new owners

Charlton Athletic have themselves some new owners after a drawn-out takeover saga.

After putting the club up for sale in 2017, Belgian businessman Roland Duchatelet has finally completed the sale of Charlton Athletic after a troublesome tenure at the helm of the London-based club.

The agreement to sell Charlton to investment company East Street Investments (ESI) was originally announced on November 29th, 2019 but was finally confirmed and ratified by the EFL on January 2nd, 2020.

The new owners already seem to have had a far more positive impact on the club than the controversial Duchatelet who rarely attended matches at The Valley and was subject to numerous protests during his five-year spell at the club.

Understandably, there has been a lot of interest in Charlton's new owners, particularly from fans who want to avoid a repeat of the previous ownership regime and it would appear that the future at The Valley could well be a whole lot brighter

Charlton Athletic finally have new owners

The takeover deal to complete the sale of Charlton Athletic to ESI was announced on January 2nd, 2020 with the club and new chairman, Matt Southall, releasing a statement.

“This is a great opportunity for ESI and we are thankful to Roland Duchatelet and his team for giving us the chance to build on such strong foundations.

“Now, for us, the hard work begins. We already have plans in place to support Lee and his staff over the next month.

“But most importantly is strengthening our links with both the fans and the Charlton community so they may understand our short and long-term plans for the club and how we intend to build on the amazing support and goodwill already shown to ESI.”

Who are the key people in East Street Investments?

As mentioned, Charlton will be under the control of chairman Matt Southall, a former high profile football agent, who has already made his presence felt at the club by attending a number of matches since the takeover was first announced in November.

Other noteworthy figures in ESI include Jonathan Heller and Tahnoon Nimer (pictured below), the chief executive and chairman of investment firm Abu Dhabi Business Development.

Abu Dhabi Business Development is the private office of Abu Dhabi billionaire His Highness Sheikh Saeed Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

What is East Street Investments' net worth?

Unconfirmed. The exact wealth of ESI has not been revealed but interest in ESI's funding is certainly high.

According to the London Evening Standard, ESI's takeover is reported to have cost around £50 million so the Championship side appear to be in good hands with ESI at the helm.

After a promising start to the season, Charlton currently sit 19th in the Championship and will be hoping their new owners can help solidify their status in the division before mounting a Premier Leauge promotion push.