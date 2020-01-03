Dracula: Cast of episode 2 features long-running Sherlock stars and Doctor Who's new Master

The BBC's new adaptation of Dracula is winning praise not only for how scary it is but also thanks to a stellar cast.

One of the most hotly anticipated TV shows of 2020 is undoubtedly Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss's adaptation of Dracula for the BBC.

The Sherlock creators and former Doctor Who writers have this time turned their attentions away from witty Time Lords or sociopathic detectives and instead are bringing us a new terrifying horror inspired by the legendary works of Bram Stoker.

While the Sherlock dream team may not necessarily be sticking rigidly to the original source material, their adaptation has certainly had viewers hiding behind the sofa to start the new year.

That, in part, is down to the superbly selected cast that features plenty of new and familiar faces in equal measure.

Dracula on the BBC

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are easily best known for their work on the global hit that was Sherlock and have taken their slick and sharp writing style and have applied it to the horrifying tale of Bram Stoker's Dracula.

The attention is very much on the titular vampire as we learn more about his grisly origins in the far-flung corners of Eastern Europe.

Like Sherlock before it, Dracula made its arrival at 9pm on New Year's Day, with episodes 2 and 3 following up on January 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Dracula's main cast

You can't have an adaptation of Dracula without a creepy cast of characters to fill out the captivating episodes and just like Sherlock once again, who cast the relatively unknown Benedict Cumberbatch as the renowned detective, the actor playing Count Dracula himself is another name many will not have heard of.

Claes Bang as Count Dracula

Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha

John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker

Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior

Morfydd Clark as Mina

Lujza Ricther as Elena

Lyndsey Marshal as Bloxham

Claes Bang is a Danish actor who is arguably best known for this roles in the films The Girl in the Spider's Web and The Square.



New additions for episode 2

While there are obviously those who appear in all three episodes of Dracula, other characters may simply come and go and in episode 2, there are a few familiar faces who make an appearance.

Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov

Sacha Dhawan as Dr Sharma

Mark Gatiss as Frank

Youssef Kerkour as Olgaren

Clive Russell as Valentin

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa

Catherine Schell as Grand Duchess Valeria

Samuel Blenkin as Piotr

Anthony Flanagan as Portmann

Alec Utgoff as Abramoff

Tom Ingall as Krasnaya Rubashka

Scott Karim as Gupta

Lily Kakkar as Yamini

Abdulla Maji as Khan

Fans of Sherlock will instantly recognise Jonathan Aris and Mark Gatiss who both had starring roles in the detective drama while the latter is obviously one of the Dracula adaptation's creators.

And finally, Sacha Dhawan, who plays Dr Sharma, has also just been revealed as the new Master in Doctor Who, another show both Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have hand in writing in recent years.

