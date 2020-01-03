Dracula: Meet the cast of episode 3 - Cineworld regulars will recognise new character Quincey

The BBC's new adaptation of Dracula is winning praise not only for how scary it is but also thanks to a stellar cast.

One of the most hotly anticipated TV shows of 2020 is undoubtedly Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss's adaptation of Dracula for the BBC.

The Sherlock creators and former Doctor Who writers have this time turned their attentions away from witty Time Lords or sociopathic detectives and instead are bringing us a terrifying new horror inspired by the legendary works of Bram Stoker.

While the Sherlock dream team may not necessarily be sticking rigidly to the original source material, their adaptation has certainly had viewers hiding behind the sofa to start the new year.

That, in part, is down to the superbly selected cast that features plenty of new and familiar faces in equal measure.

Dracula on the BBC

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are easily best known for their work on the global hit that was Sherlock and have taken their slick and sharp writing style and have applied it to the horrifying tale of Bram Stoker's Dracula.

The attention is very much on the titular vampire as we learn more about his grisly origins in the far-flung corners of Eastern Europe before he makes the fateful journey to the shores of England.

Like Sherlock before it, Dracula made its arrival at 9pm on New Year's Day, with episodes 2 and 3, all 90 minutes long, following up on January 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Dracula's main cast

You can't have an adaptation of Dracula without a creepy cast of characters to fill out the captivating episodes and just like Sherlock once again, who cast the relatively unknown Benedict Cumberbatch as the renowned detective, the actor playing Count Dracula himself is another name many will not have heard of.

Claes Bang as Count Dracula

Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha

John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker

Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior

Morfydd Clark as Mina

Lujza Ricther as Elena

Lyndsey Marshal as Bloxham

Claes Bang is a Danish actor who is arguably best known for his roles in the films The Girl in the Spider's Web and The Square but will no doubt gain some notoriety from his stunning work as Count Dracula.



New additions for episode 3

While there are obviously those who appear in all three episodes of Dracula, other characters may simply come and go and in episode 3, the final instalment in the series, there are a few familiar faces who make an appearance.

Matthew Beard as Jack

Chanel Cresswell as Katherine

Phil Dunster as Quincey

Lydia West as Bloofer Lady

John McCrea as Zev

Sofia Oxenham as Sam

Anthony Kaye as Andy

Those who saw the BBC drama Vienna Blood will recognise Matthew Beard after he played the awkward Max Liebermann. This time around he takes on the role of Jack as Count Dracula arrives on the shores of England.

Lydia West burst onto the scene in Years and Years in 2019 and her role in Dracula is only her second professional acting job.

Meanwhile, Sofia Oxenham as Sam comes into 2020 off the back of a superb 2019 in which she earned her first acting role and appeared in some big-name shows such as Poldark, Grantchester and Doc Martin.

And finally, regular visitors to the cinema chain Cineworld will recognise Phil Dunster as Quincey. The actor appeared in Cineworld's 2019 Unlimited Card adverts which haven't exactly proved to be popular and will no doubt leave some viewers hoping for a grizzly end for his character.