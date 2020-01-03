West Ham could reportedly make £42.5m signing; talks underway already

Benfica ace Gedson Fernandes is in talks over a move to West Ham United but will he end up in the Premier League at last?

West Ham United may have to part with a staggering £42.5 million if they want to bring Benfica ace Gedson Fernandes to the London Stadium, according to Football London.

After months of speculation, the Portugal international appears to be edging closer to packing up his bags, boarding a plane and swapping Iberia for England.

Fernandes has fallen out of favour with Benfica coach Bruno Lage and the Primeira Liga champions are now desperate to get him off the books.

Sky Sports claims that the 20-year-old representatives have held talks with a number of interested suitors and one of those, West Ham, are now negotiating an 18-month loan deal with the potential for the permanent move in the future.

But, as you might expect for a man with a £102 million release clause in his contract, Benfica will not let Fernandes go on the cheap – even if he has struggled for game time at the Estadio da Luz.

Football London reports that the Lisbon giants want £42.5 million. Such a fee would make Fernandes the second most expensive signing in West Ham’s history, behind the rangy French striker Sebastien Haller.

Whether the dynamic midfielder would prove to be worth such a fee, however, is anyone’s guess. Fernandes made a real impression as Benfica won the Portuguese top flight last season but the fact that he has never really nailed down a place in the first XI is a concern.

Fernandes has started just 13 league games since the start of last season.

Then again, Raul Jimenez couldn’t buy a start in two years at Benfica and he has silenced the doubters in a glut of goals since signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Stats can be deceiving.