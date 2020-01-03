Report: Sunderland could rescue forgotten attacker who hasn't played in 12 months

Hakeeb Adelakun is yet to make a Championship appearance for Bristol City in 2019/20 but could he return to League One with Sunderland?

Sunderland are keen to rescue Hakeeb Adelakun from his Bristol City nightmare, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Speaking to the Chronicle over the weekend, much-maligned manager Phil Parkinson admitted that he wanted to add ‘pace and power’ to a Black Cats side devoid of creativity in the final third.

Antoine Semenyo is a target, Parkinson confessed, although he is not the only Bristol City winger on Sunderland’s radar. According to reports today, Adelakun is another seldom-seen Robin who has admirers at the Stadium of Light.

The London-born 23-year-old was handed his big break with Bristol City in the summer of 2018 after an outstanding campaign with Scunthorpe. But to say it hasn’t gone to plan for Adelakun at Ashton Gate would be an understatement.

The former Crystal Palace and West Ham youngster hasn’t been seen since a cameo appearance against Stoke City 12 months ago – and Lee Johnson has not included him in a single matchday squad across the entirety of 2019/20.

A move to Sunderland, then, could be exactly what the doctor ordered for a player capable of providing the ‘pace and power’ that Parkinson is crying out for.

Adelakun produced five goals and 14 assists in his final League One campaign in Scunthorpe colours and, with Aiden McGeady heading out of the door, he could be as close to a ready-made replacement as Sunderland can reasonably expect to find.