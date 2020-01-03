Report: Sheffield United leading West Ham in Frenchman chase; three other PL clubs keen

Nice ace Adrien Tameze is heading out of Ligue 1 with Aston Villa, Southampton, Burnley and West Ham United all reportedly interested.

Sheffield United are looking to snap up Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze as soon as possible, according to the Telegraph, with West Ham United just one of many clubs also interested in bringing the Frenchman to the Premier League.

For the second year in a row, Tameze is a man in demand at the start of the January transfer window.

12 months ago, Cardiff City had agreed a £10 million deal to bring the 25-year-old to South Wales, only for the transfer to collapse during the negotiation stage, as reported by the Mail.

But flash forward to the present day and a man who missed out on the chance to work under Neil Warnock at Cardiff could belatedly be on his way to Britain.

Tameze has struggled for game time at Nice recently and, with coach Patrick Vieira opening the door for him to depart on loan deal, Sheffield United are hoping to get a deal signed, sealed and delivered.

West Ham, Aston Villa, Southampton and Burnley are interested too but it seems that the former Valenciennes man is bound for Bramall Lane.

Renowned for his excellent passing range, Tameze should have little problems adapting to Chris Wilder’s free-flowing style at Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood, John Fleck and John Lundstram have shone in their debut Premier League campaigns but the Blades would certainly benefit from some quality in reserve – and Tameze would provide that in abundance.