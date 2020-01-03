Report: Rodgers signing wants Celtic exit as three clubs show interest

Jack Hendry hasn't played in the Scottish Premiership under Neil Lennon and the Celtic man is reportedly wanted by Blackpool, Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers.

Jack Hendry could see his Celtic nightmare come to an end this month with the Daily Record reporting that League One trio Blackpool, Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers are keen to rescue the seldom-seen centre-back.

Two years ago, the champions of Scottish football were doing everything they could to get Hendry wearing the green and white hoops.

A highly-rated centre-half had caught the eye of Brendan Rodgers during a narrow 1-0 win against Dundee and the Bhoys boss soon made signing him a top priority. And, after a series of failed bids, the deal was finally agreed with Celtic paying £1.5 million for a man who, at the time, looked like the future for club and country.

A lot has changed in two years.

These days, Hendry cannot buy a game, with the 24-year-old playing just 11 minutes of football since Neil Lennon replaced Rodgers at the helm in the spring. And, according to the Record, the forgotten man is now hopeful of sealing a loan move to England in January with third-tier trio Blackpool, Lincoln and Bolton all expressing an interest.

Blackpool would probably be the best move, with Simon Grayson’s side just two points adrift of the play-off places. Lincoln are stuck in mid-table while Bolton are bottom, 14 adrift of safety after starting the campaign with a substantial points deduction.

Hendry certainly needs a fresh start and while he has been written off by the majority as a £1.5 million flop, it is easy to forget just how impressive he was in the colours of Dundee. He still has plenty to offer.