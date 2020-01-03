Quick links

Report: Rodgers signing wants Celtic exit as three clubs show interest

Danny Owen
A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Jack Hendry hasn't played in the Scottish Premiership under Neil Lennon and the Celtic man is reportedly wanted by Blackpool, Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers.

Jack Hendry of Celtic controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group B match between FC Salzburg and Celtic at Red Bull Arena Wals-Siezenheim on October 4, 2018 in Salzburg, Austria.

Jack Hendry could see his Celtic nightmare come to an end this month with the Daily Record reporting that League One trio Blackpool, Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers are keen to rescue the seldom-seen centre-back.

Two years ago, the champions of Scottish football were doing everything they could to get Hendry wearing the green and white hoops.

A highly-rated centre-half had caught the eye of Brendan Rodgers during a narrow 1-0 win against Dundee and the Bhoys boss soon made signing him a top priority. And, after a series of failed bids, the deal was finally agreed with Celtic paying £1.5 million for a man who, at the time, looked like the future for club and country.

 

A lot has changed in two years.

These days, Hendry cannot buy a game, with the 24-year-old playing just 11 minutes of football since Neil Lennon replaced Rodgers at the helm in the spring. And, according to the Record, the forgotten man is now hopeful of sealing a loan move to England in January with third-tier trio Blackpool, Lincoln and Bolton all expressing an interest.

Danny Swanson of Hibernian vies with Jack Hendry of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on April 21, 2018 in Edinburgh,...

Blackpool would probably be the best move, with Simon Grayson’s side just two points adrift of the play-off places. Lincoln are stuck in mid-table while Bolton are bottom, 14 adrift of safety after starting the campaign with a substantial points deduction.

Hendry certainly needs a fresh start and while he has been written off by the majority as a £1.5 million flop, it is easy to forget just how impressive he was in the colours of Dundee. He still has plenty to offer.

Jack Hendry of Scotland gestures during the International Friendly match between Mexico and Scotland at Estadio Azteca on June 2, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

