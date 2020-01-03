Report: Rangers man decides on Ibrox exit as Premiership trio show interest

Quick links

Matt Polster has played just 32 minutes of Scottish Premiership football under Steven Gerrard at Rangers this season.

Matt Polster is fighting for his future at Rangers with three Scottish Premiership clubs willing to offer the USA international a fresh start away from Ibrox, according to the Daily Record.

Equally comfortable in defence and midfield, Polster is one of the most adaptable players in Steven Gerrard’s squad. Unfortunately, however, a useful ability to flit between a variety of positions has not resulted in a guaranteed place in the starting XI.

The 26-year-old has played just 32 minutes of top flight football with the likes of James Tavernier, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis keeping Polster out of the first-team picture as it stands.

 

But despite spending much of the last few months stuck in the reserves, the Record reports that Polster has no interest in walking away from Rangers just 12 months after he arrived from Chicago Fire in the MLS.

A return to America has been mooted while three, as yet unnamed, Scottish clubs are interested too. Polster is still hoping to make his mark in Glasgow, however, with a year-and-a-half remaining on his contract.

And, who knows, perhaps the one-time international does still have a part to play.

He is well down the pecking order when it comes to a central midfield berth but Rangers’ lack of cover for captain Tavernier at right-back could potentially open the door for Polster to make his mark between now and the end of the season.

The much-maligned Jon Flanagan has done little to convince when coming into the side and Gerrard should give serious consideration to promoting Polster to second choice ahead of his former Liverpool team-mate.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

