Report: Newcastle offered chance to sign 42-capped veteran Bruce wanted in 2017

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United
Nikola Kalinic has flopped in Serie A with Roma but Newcastle United coach Steve Bruce is a fan of a man who played Premier League football at Blackburn.

Nikola Kalinic of AS Roma

Roma have offered Newcastle United the chance to sign out-of-favour striker Nikola Kalinic during the January transfer window, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Perhaps Alan Shearer summed it up best after the Magpies’ 3-0 home humbling to Leicester City in midweek.

Joelinton, the £40 million number nine, drew a blank once again in front of goal, taking his barren run into an 18th game, and a seething Shearer was left driven to distraction by a man he feels is ‘nowhere near’ the level required (Match of the Day, 11.05pm, 1 January).

 

With Andy Carroll yet to score since his return to the north east, and both Yoshinori Muto and Dwight Gayle wasting rare opportunities over the festive period, a new striker would certainly be welcomed on Tyneside.

Roma know that too. That’s why they have allegedly contacted Newcastle as they attempt to get Croatia international Kalinic off their books.

It has been a miserable couple of years for the 31-year-old and, after flopping at AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, he has started just one Serie A game for Roma. Paulo Fonseca’s side reportedly want to get him out the door with Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz and SPAL’s Andrea Petagna lined up as replacements.

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS, GENOA, ITALY - 2019

It remains to be seen, however, whether Newcastle want Kalinic; or whether the man himself would accept the move. The 42-capped striker has already rejected Genoa and Hellas Verona.

Interestingly, Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce was apparently keen to sign the one-time Blackburn Rovers striker for Aston Villa three years ago when he was in the midst of an outstanding spell at Fiorentina (Corriere).

And a 6ft 2ins centre-forward who thrives on service from out wide could potentially thrive where Joelinton has flopped in Bruce's side.

Nikola Kalinic scores the opening goal.

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

