Nottingham Forest reportedly want Premier League man with 25 goals in two seasons

Glenn Murray could be on his way out of Brighton and Hove Albion and a return to the Championship with Forest could reportedly be on the cards.

Graham Potter has suggested that Glenn Murray could be allowed to leave Brighton and Hove Albion with Nottingham Forest eyeing a January deal for the veteran striker, according to the Mirror (3 January, page 61).

Forest fans can almost smell the play-offs. With 25 games down, Sabri Lamouchi’s side have recovered from the annual December dip to sit fourth in the Championship with promotion after two decades away from the big time looking like a genuine possibility.

But the lack of genuine competition for star striker Lewis Grabban remains a niggling concern for everyone connected with this great old club. With 14 goals to his name, Grabban has scored ten more than any other player in Lamouchi’s squad and, to make matters worse, Wolves loanee Rafa Mir is set to leave the City Ground imminently.

So it almost goes without saying that a new centre-forward is a must before the month comes to an end.

And, fortunately, a man who won the Championship Golden Boot when firing Crystal Palace to promotion in 2013 may be on the market.

“He has had a fantastic career, he’s been great for this club,” Potter said when asked about Nottingham Forest’s interest in 36-year-old Murray. “(But) he might want to think about getting some game time. We have to try to respect and understand that.”

The evergreen front man had scored 48 goals in the last three seasons for Brighton, including 23 in the second-tier during 2016/17, but currently finds himself stuck behind Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly in the pecking order.

If a move to Forest comes to fruition, this feels like the sort of signing that could make the difference between a long-awaited return to the big time and another season trudging around the Championship.