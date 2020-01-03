Moyes reportedly nears first West Ham signing as target drops Instagram hint

Gedson Fernandes is reportedly in talks with a move to Premier League outfit West Ham United and the Benfica star has seemingly hinted at a move.

West Ham United have entered talks with Benfica about signing Gedson Fernandes, according to Sky Sports, with the midfielder dropping a very intriguing hint on his Instagram page.

One of the hottest prospects in Portuguese football less than 12 months ago, the 20-year-old suddenly finds himself out of favour and being pushed out of the back door.

Gedson has not featured in two months after falling foul of head coach Bruno Lage and Benfica are now doing everything they can to get the technically gifted playmaker off their books.

Sky claims that Gedson’s representatives have held talks with a number of Premier League clubs and, after previous links with Wolves, Manchester United and Tottenham, it seems that West Ham have now leapt to the front of the queue.

The Hammers have looked a little one-paced in central midfield of late and Gedson, a player renowned for his dribbling ability and all-action style, would represent a major upgrade on the likes of Carlos Sanchez. And, whisper it, he could potentially be a long-term successor for captain fantastic Mark Noble.

The report adds that the two-time Portugal international has his heart set on a move to London and, with discussions over an initial 18-month loan deal underway, he is expected to be David Moyes’ first signing since returning to the club.

So, what of that Instagram post. Well, it may be nothing but Gedson’s decision to accompany his latest post with the irons emoji (the same one often used by West Ham) certainly feels like more than a mere coincidence.

View this post on Instagram ⚒ A post shared by Gedson Fernandes (@gedson_83) on Jan 2, 2020 at 2:04pm PST