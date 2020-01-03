'Attitude was awful': Fans slam Everton loanee amid claims he 'wasn't interested'

Korede Adedoyin hit 11 U18 goals for Everton last season but his spell in Scotland with Hamilton Academical has been a disaster.

When Everton sent Korede Adedoyin out on loan to Hamilton Academical over the summer, the hope was that this talented young forward would prove to be a revelation north of the border before returning to Goodison Park ready to establish himself as a first-team star in royal blue.

In the words of the great John Steinbeck, Everton’s best laid plans have gone very much awry.

After just six months and a grand total of one appearance, Hamilton have announced that Adedoyin has returned to Merseyside ahead of schedule with a short statement on the club’s official website.

We’ll leave the Accies fans to fill in the blanks. It is fair to say he won’t be missed.

The curious case of Adedoyin, who made his one and only Hamilton appearance in a Challenge Cup thrashing of non-league BSC Glasgow, highlights just how difficult it is to make the step up from the reserves to the unforgiving habitat of senior football.

The jet-heeled winger hit 13 goals in 21 games for Everton’s U18 side last season but not every young player who graduates from the Finch Farm finishing school is destined to follow in the footsteps of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wayne Rooney and Tom Davies.