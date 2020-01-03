Quick links

Everton

Hamilton Academical

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

'Attitude was awful': Fans slam Everton loanee amid claims he 'wasn't interested'

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Manchester,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Korede Adedoyin hit 11 U18 goals for Everton last season but his spell in Scotland with Hamilton Academical has been a disaster.

Korede Adedoyin of Everton during the FA Youth Cup match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on February 12, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

When Everton sent Korede Adedoyin out on loan to Hamilton Academical over the summer, the hope was that this talented young forward would prove to be a revelation north of the border before returning to Goodison Park ready to establish himself as a first-team star in royal blue.

In the words of the great John Steinbeck, Everton’s best laid plans have gone very much awry.

After just six months and a grand total of one appearance, Hamilton have announced that Adedoyin has returned to Merseyside ahead of schedule with a short statement on the club’s official website.

We’ll leave the Accies fans to fill in the blanks. It is fair to say he won’t be missed.

Korede Adedoyin of Everton challenges for the ball with Ayo Tanimowoduring the FA Youth Cup match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on February 12, 2019 in...

The curious case of Adedoyin, who made his one and only Hamilton appearance in a Challenge Cup thrashing of non-league BSC Glasgow, highlights just how difficult it is to make the step up from the reserves to the unforgiving habitat of senior football.

The jet-heeled winger hit 13 goals in 21 games for Everton’s U18 side last season but not every young player who graduates from the Finch Farm finishing school is destined to follow in the footsteps of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wayne Rooney and Tom Davies.

Ellis Simms (C) of Everton celebrates his goal with Korede Adedoyin (L) and Mackenzie Hunt (R) during the FA Youth Cup match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch