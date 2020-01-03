Quick links

Aston Villa reportedly want £30m Championship player and £5m veteran

Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Dean Smith's Premier League hopefuls are looking to raid Chelsea for Olivier Giroud and Stoke City's Championship goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Jack Butland of Stoke City looks dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Wigan Athletic at Bet365 Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Jack Butland and Olivier Giroud from Stoke City and Chelsea respectively, according to the Mail, with injuries threatening to wreck their hopes of survival.

The feel-good factor that followed the 2-1 win away at Burnley on New Years Day didn’t last long. Just 48 hours after Dean Smith’s side produced arguably their best performance of the Premier League season, it was confirmed that both Tom Heaton and Wesley Moraes will miss the rest of the campaign through injury.

Wesley had started every one of Villa’s 21 league games this season while Heaton has been a revelation between the sticks. Both players, therefore, will need to be replaced.

Fortunately, the January transfer window gives Aston Villa a chance to do just that with the Mail reporting that Butland and Giroud have been discussed of late.

 

The Midland giants had shown an interest in Stoke stopper Butland over the summer, only for a £30 million valuation to scupper a deal (Mirror).

A few months on, signing the England international would look like a major risk given how many mistakes he has made for the Championship strugglers this season. It has been a miserable campaign for Butland, who looks a shadow of his former self.

Jack Butland of Stoke City kicks the ball down field during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Stoke City at KCOM Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Hull, England.

Giroud too has endured a difficult few months with the World Cup winner starting just twice in the Premier League under Frank Lampard. But the 33-year-old could prove to be an inspired addition for an Aston Villa side who are crying out for a reliable hitman, particularly if he strikes up an understanding with Jack Grealish like he did with Eden Hazard or Mesut Ozil in London.

Recent reports, from the Express, suggest that the Blues will accept just £5 million for Giroud with his contract expiring in July.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea FC reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Valencia CF at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2019 in London, United...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

