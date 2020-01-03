Is Dean Gaffney really in The Gentlemen? Guy Ritchie’s latest boasts eclectic cast!

It's been too long since we've dived into Guy's singular world of gangsters and geezers.

The Gentlemen has arrived in UK cinemas and Dean Gaffney fans are overcome with curiosity...

What is your favourite Guy Ritchie film?

The 51-year-old English filmmaker has made some bonafide modern classics, but when we're considering his finest work, we always shift towards his first two feature films.

Guy exploded onto the scene with one of the most entertaining films of the nineties - 1998's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels - and followed up with his most treasured film to date, 2000's Snatch.

He's at his best making comedic gangster pictures, but since these two gems we've seen him get adventurous with Sherlock Holmes and blockbusters like Aladdin and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

The Gentlemen sees him returning to his roots for the first time since 2008's RocknRolla, and it's no struggle to see why so many were eager to hop aboard the project!

Is Dean Gaffney in The Gentlemen?

Yes!

It's not a central role by any means, but the 41-year-old performer plays the part of John the Bastard.

Another classic Guy Ritchie nickname.

He loves getting creative with the gangster names, and it's not the only one, with Dry Eye and more also raising hilarious intrigue. You'll never beat Boris the Bulley Dodger!

Fans of the Eastenders actor (he plays Robbie Jackson) will surely flock to see the film still, no matter how small the role is. It must have been an absolute thrill to star considering just how many big names are having the time of their life in this crime-caper...

Who else is in The Gentlemen?

Big names, as you'd expect! Take a look at the central cast below:

- Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar) as Mickey Pearson

- Charlie Hunnam (Crimson Peak) as Raymond

- Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as Dry Eye

- Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) as Rosalind Pearson

- Jeremy Strong (Zero Dark Thirty) as Matthew Berger

- Eddie Marsan (The World's End) as Mike

- Colin Farrell (The Lobster) as Coach

- Hugh Grant (Paddington 2) as Fletcher

- Bugzy Malone as Ernie

