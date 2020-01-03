David Moyes drops transfer hint on international player after report emerges

West Ham United reportedly want Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has suggested to Football.London that he wants to sign Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham have seen a bid for Randolph turned down by Championship club Middlesbrough.

Moyes, who was recently re-appointed in the managerial role at the Hammers, has hinted that he wants to secure the services of the 32-year-old goalkeeper.

Moyes told Football.London about Randolph: “Again, I think we are also talking with other keepers so it is not just Darren, there are other keepers in the pipeline. I couldn't confirm if it is him or not but I do know we are looking to add one.”

Back to West Ham United?

Randolph was on the books of West Ham from 2015 until 2017 before he made the switch to Middlesbrough.

The Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper failed to establish himself as a regular in the first team.

Back in August 2017, Randolph told The Irish Independent that he “had to get out” of West Ham to play regular first-team football.

With Lukasz Fabianski the clear first-choice goalkeeper at the Hammers at the moment, the question now is whether Randolph would be open to going back to the London Stadium.