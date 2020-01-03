David Moyes confirms the two areas that West Ham want to strengthen

David Moyes will need help in the transfer window to steer West Ham clear of the bottom five places.

West Ham boss David Moyes spoke to the club's official website about his side's plans in this month's transfer window.

The former Everton boss got off to a flying start as Hammers boss as his side swept aside struggling Bournemouth 4-0. West Ham will be looking to continue the same kind of performances in the games to come but Moyes will need help from the transfer market.

The Scot was asked about his transfer plans to which he said: "I think that we want to add a player in that department [midfield]. In January it'll never be easy for anybody, but if we could, it would help us.

"I think we're also talking with some other goalkeepers as well. I do know that we're looking to add another goalkeeper to the squad. At the moment the only players I'm really concentrating on are the team that I've got here."

Mark Noble and Declan Rice have been West Ham's first-choice central midfielders since the start of last season. The duo have formed a brilliant partnership together and are likely to continue as regular starters unless a massive name is brought in.

Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez have been injured for most parts since last season. The latter is fit at the moment but isn't quite at the same level as he was a few years ago. Sanchez could well be moved on if a new midfielder is brought in which would be wise on West Ham's part.

Their goalkeeping situation has been a topic of serious discussion over the last two months with Lukasz Fabianski out injured. The Pole returned to action recently but the Hammers learnt the importance of a top-quality backup goalkeeper better than any other side.

A versatile central midfielder and a backup goalkeeper should be enough for West Ham to perform to the best of their abilities until the end of this season. The Hammers can reevaluate other positions in the summer to give Moyes the team he wants in his first full season in charge.