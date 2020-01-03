'He is quality', 'pleased with that': Some fans react to arrival of Aston Villa 'baller'

Aston Villa have confirmed that Villa Park academy ace Andre Green has been recalled from his loan at Preston North End and sent out to Charlton Athletic.

A number of Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the news that Aston Villa winger Andre Green has joined the Addicks on loan after being recalled from fellow Championship side Preston North End.

The 21-year-old Villa academy graduate had linked up with the Lilywhites back in August, but he only made six appearances for them - four substitute appearances in the league and two starts in the League Cup.

Given Green's serious lack of game time, Villa have therefore made the decision to recall him, and immediately loan him out to Charlton, who recently lost the services of West Brom loanee Jonathan Leko to injury.

Green made 22 appearances for Villa last season, either side of a loan spell with Portsmouth, as Dean Smith's charges won promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs.

Here is what some Charlton fans said on social media regarding the arrival of the talented attacking player:



That’s a great signing he’s a good player , and he’s quick which we have no pace — Danny Blackwell (@Fire_Cafc) 2 January 2020

Great signing by us another attacking player lovely — Lewis Stubbs (@LewisStubbs1302) 2 January 2020

Baller — Danny King (@Danny_King1) 2 January 2020

He is quality, great signing — Danny (@oooitsdan) 2 January 2020

Good player from what I've seen. More than capable in the Championship imo. First of many this month hopefully! — Ben (@BenCAFC93) 2 January 2020

Pleased with that — Sean Smith (@SeanyDSmith) 2 January 2020

Welcome to the Valley Andre - looking forward to you linking up with Gallagher and Taylor and seeing what you can do on the pitch! Up the Addicks!! — Gavin Daniel (@gav_theOracle) 2 January 2020

WE'VE SIGNED AN ATTACKING PLAYER LADS — Dan B (@danbtweetz) 2 January 2020

Green was not available for the trip to Swansea but could make his debut for Charlton in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against the Baggies.