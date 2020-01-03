Quick links

'He is quality', 'pleased with that': Some fans react to arrival of Aston Villa 'baller'

Giuseppe Labellarte
Andre Green of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park on August 22, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have confirmed that Villa Park academy ace Andre Green has been recalled from his loan at Preston North End and sent out to Charlton Athletic.

Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa at The Valley on July 27, 2019 in London, England.

A number of Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the news that Aston Villa winger Andre Green has joined the Addicks on loan after being recalled from fellow Championship side Preston North End.

The 21-year-old Villa academy graduate had linked up with the Lilywhites back in August, but he only made six appearances for them - four substitute appearances in the league and two starts in the League Cup.

 

 

Given Green's serious lack of game time, Villa have therefore made the decision to recall him, and immediately loan him out to Charlton, who recently lost the services of West Brom loanee Jonathan Leko to injury.

Green made 22 appearances for Villa last season, either side of a loan spell with Portsmouth, as Dean Smith's charges won promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs.

Here is what some Charlton fans said on social media regarding the arrival of the talented attacking player:

Green was not available for the trip to Swansea but could make his debut for Charlton in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against the Baggies.

Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

