Charlie Adam thinks Liverpool owners deserve 'massive plaudits' for current situation

Liverpool are heading towards ending their long-awaited title drought

Charlie Adam has claimed that FSG must take 'massive plaudits' for where Liverpool are at the moment because they were on the 'brink of going' 10 years ago.

Former Liverpool midfielder, Adam, shared how club legend Steven Gerrard once stated that the Merseyside giants, prior to FSG's takeover, 'never knew' where the club was going.

FSG completed the takeover of Liverpool from infamous owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010, and the rest is now history.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (02/01/20 at 22:00 pm), Adam was eager to praise Liverpool's owners for the job they have done in putting the club on a path where they are edging ever closer to ending their English title drought.

“The owners have to take massive plaudits as well because Liverpool were on the brink of going,” Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I remember watching Stevie [Gerrard] the other day doing an interview and he said, 'At one point, you just never knew where Liverpool was going to go.'

“And all of a sudden, the new owners have come in and they have spent wisely. They have spent in a clever manner. They have built a brand new stand. The training ground is going to be incredible when it's finished. Liverpool could be the club to be at because it's on the up.”

Liverpool won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2019, but the fans only want one thing come May.

Whilst to the neutral it is obvious that the Premier League title is heading towards Anfield, those associated with the club from fans to players will be well aware nothing is over or accomplished until the fat lady sings.

And until 'champions of England' is ringing around Anfield, the Liverpool fans will, understandably, be very anxious to what happens in these coming months.