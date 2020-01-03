Charlie Adam claims Liverpool's front three are worth £300 million

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah starred once again as Liverpool recorded yet another win in the Premier League.

Charlie Adam has claimed that Liverpool's front three are worth £100 million each following their 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday evening at Anfield.

Both Mane and Salah were on the scoresheet once again for the dominating Reds, who steamrolled through Europe last season, have just become world champions, and are edging closer to becoming champions of England once more.

Despite playing against such a strong and well-organised Sheffield United side, Liverpool didn't really get out of first gear, as they ensured that they have now gone the whole year in the league unbeaten.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (02/01/2020 9:55 pm), former Reds midfielder, Adam, thinks that Klopp's forward line would fetch £300 million between them.

“You can have £300 million for that front three,” Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live. “If you sold them, they are £100 million each those three.

On Liverpool's global brand: "When you got to the hotel, we went to Singapore and Asia for pre-season, and they camped outside your hotel 24 hours a day. You cannot move. It's just a global brand. And it's moving in the right direction all the time. They have a fantastic way of doing it and they are getting rewards for it."

The Reds have the best front three in the business and they are a key reason as to why the club have walked over teams with absolute ease for the past two seasons.

There are many unsung heroes within this Liverpool side, from their fullbacks and to their midfield general in Jordan Henderson, who was once again outstanding during their recent Premier League win against Sheffield United.

Klopp could now ring the changes with his Liverpool side as the FA Cup kicks in this weekend, and given how much football his players have played, it wouldn't be a surprise if the team if full of youngsters ahead of their clash against local rivals Everton.