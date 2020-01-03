Carlo Ancelotti drops Everton transfer hint at latest press conference

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that his side are open to making additions over the coming weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti has hinted in the Liverpool Echo that Everton are open to doing business this month.

Ancelotti has only had a couple of weeks to work with his Everton squad since taking charge, and he could still be assessing what he needs at Goodison Park.

But the Italian has now suggested that Everton are in a position to make signings this month.

“We don’t have a lot of time because we have a lot of games,” Ancelotti said.

“I have an idea now and every day I can know better my players. After that if there is any possibility, I think the club is happy to try to if it is possible to improve the squad.”

Everton have invested heavily in their squad in recent years, but they haven’t had as much success as the club may have been expecting.

Everton have badly struggled this term, with the Merseyside outfit performing well below expectations.

The Toffees have improved since Marco Silva’s departure though, with their defeat against Manchester City in their last outing their first loss in six league matches.

Everton are next in action against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, and if they are able to win, Ancelotti could make himself an instant hero at Goodison Park.