How to get red bullets in CoD Modern Warfare

A simple guide for how to get red bullets in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare had a stellar 2019 in the United Kingdom as it was the top-selling game at retail alongside FIFA 20. Yet, despite its huge success, fans are lately divided when it comes to the inclusion of coloured tracers. But, for those who don't mind looking like a misplaced Stormtrooper from Star Wars, in this short guide you'll discover how to get red 'bullets'.

Infinity Ward's Call Of Duty Modern Warfare has kicked off 2020 in divisive fashion as the latest update has revived Grind from Ghosts, but some console players are reporting that Shipment is causing their game to crash.

While the above are topical matters themselves, below you'll discover how to get red bullets.

How to get red bullets in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare

You get red 'bullets' in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare by purchasing the Tracer Pack Red bundle for 1,600 CoD Points.

This Tracer Pack Red bundle includes a Red Dwarf M19 Blueprint, a Cerise FN Scar 17 Blueprint, as well as a Golden Rage Emblem and Death's Wings Calling Card.

The supposed red bullets in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare are coloured tracer rounds that in legitimate warfare are designed to help troops with their aiming and accuracy.

However, despite their legitimacy, a number of players have complained about the red tracer rounds providing a pay-to-win advantage.

Not only that, but some have also complained that it breaks immersion by turning the game into Star Wars. This has resulted in plenty of jests that Infinity Ward will one day introduce rainbow coloured rounds and bullets.