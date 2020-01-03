Boss responds to talk Leeds are in for his top scorer, after leaving him out midweek

Eddie Nketiah's early return has left Leeds United with only one recognised senior striker.

The Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has denied that interest from Leeds United was behind Cauley Woodrow's omission from the Reds side which lost against Derby County on Thursday.

Woodrow has scored or made 10 goals in 22 Championship games for Barnsley this season.

And there have been rumours - albeit unverified ones circulating on Twitter - that Leeds are pursuing his signature this month.

Eddie Nketiah's early return to Arsenal has left Patrick Bamford as Leeds' only recognised senior striker.

But when asked about the rumour after Barnsley's 2-1 defeat at Pride Park, Struber told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I don't know (if there is interest in Woodrow).

"I think my focus is the team now and also to bring maybe new players into the team and I hope, and I'm sure, that no players (will) leave the club."

On why he left out Woodrow, the Austrian said: "He had a problem with his hamstrings. And yesterday, in our last training (session) he got hit.

"(It will be), I think, two or three weeks (that) he is not ready for us and this is not so easy."

Woodrow has 18 months left on his contract at Barnsley, although the Reds have an option to extend his stay until June 2022.

That leaves the Oakwell club in a strong negotiating position should an approach arrive from Leeds or any other club.

It is 18 months since Leeds' last paid permanent transfer, discounting academy recruits.