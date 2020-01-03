Quick links

Boss responds to talk Leeds are in for his top scorer, after leaving him out midweek

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Eddie Nketiah's early return has left Leeds United with only one recognised senior striker.

Gerhard Struber, Manager of Barnsley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Barnsley at the Pride Park, Derby on Thursday 2nd January 2020.

The Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has denied that interest from Leeds United was behind Cauley Woodrow's omission from the Reds side which lost against Derby County on Thursday.

Woodrow has scored or made 10 goals in 22 Championship games for Barnsley this season.

And there have been rumours - albeit unverified ones circulating on Twitter - that Leeds are pursuing his signature this month.

Eddie Nketiah's early return to Arsenal has left Patrick Bamford as Leeds' only recognised senior striker.

 

But when asked about the rumour after Barnsley's 2-1 defeat at Pride Park, Struber told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I don't know (if there is interest in Woodrow).

"I think my focus is the team now and also to bring maybe new players into the team and I hope, and I'm sure, that no players (will) leave the club."

On why he left out Woodrow, the Austrian said: "He had a problem with his hamstrings. And yesterday, in our last training (session) he got hit.

"(It will be), I think, two or three weeks (that) he is not ready for us and this is not so easy."

Cauley Woodrow of Barnsley celebrates scoring his sides second goalk during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley at Ewood Park on November 23, 2019 in...

Woodrow has 18 months left on his contract at Barnsley, although the Reds have an option to extend his stay until June 2022.

That leaves the Oakwell club in a strong negotiating position should an approach arrive from Leeds or any other club.

It is 18 months since Leeds' last paid permanent transfer, discounting academy recruits.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

