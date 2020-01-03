Beat Saber: How to play Toss A Coin To Your Witcher from the Netflix series

You can now play the popular Toss A Coin To Your Witcher song in Beat Saber.

Netflix's The Witcher has been a massive success amongst already established fans of the series, and it has also caused many people to return to CD Projekt RED's third instalment on Steam. However, rather than returning to the incredible game of the decade Wild Hunt, you may wish instead to play the sickeningly popular Toss A Coin To Your Witcher song in Beat Saber.

Despite its confusing time-lines and unwarranted comparisons to Game Of Thrones that cause more harm than good, Netflix's The Witcher is a serviceable representation of both the books and video games with Henry Cavill especially killing it as Geralt.

The show's success has resulted in fans creating a Henry Cavill mod for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, while others have made Toss A Coin To Your Witcher playable in Beat Saber.

CD PROJEKT RED: Will The Witcher 4 happen after Netflix series?

How to play Toss A Coin To Your Witcher on Beat Saber

You need to download the custom map for Toss A Coin To Your Witcher to play it on Beat Saber.

Toss A Coin To Your Witcher was uploaded onto the website Beatsaver five days ago by Holair, and it can be played on a range of different difficulties.

For the unaware, Beat Saber is a smashing VR rhythm game much like Guitar Hero. But rather than rocking a plastic electric guitar while pretending to be Slash from Guns N Roses, you instead wield two lightsabers and slash blocks in time with the music.

If you'd rather just see Toss A Coin To Your Witcher in action, then you can check out Holair's video demonstration above.

XBOX OR PLAYSTATION?: The Witcher himself settles Microsoft or Sony debate

The Witcher season one includes eight episodes and they can all be seen on Netflix.