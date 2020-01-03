BBC pundit claims Steve Bruce should fine Newcastle player

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune put in an error prone display against Leicester City at the weekend.

Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune should be docked a week’s wages.

Lejeune made a major error for Newcastle in their game against Leicester City, as he gave the ball away in the build up to the Foxes’ first goal.

The French defender made a wayward pass, as Newcastle’s usually robust backline looked out of sorts on New Year’s Day.

Leicester went on to win the game 3-0, as the Magpies were heavily beaten in front of their own fans.

And Crooks believes that Lejeune should be heavily punished for the error that he made.

"There is a time for everything in football and players need to know when and when not to play," he said.

"It would seem that Newcastle failed to observe that basic rule against Leicester City.

"Florian Lejeune should be docked a week's wages for playing the ball across his own 18-yard box, the result of which cost his team the first goal and ultimately the match."

In fairness to Lejeune his error may have come down to fatigue.

The centre-back has been forced to play a huge amount of games for Newcastle over the festive period, despite only just coming back from injury.

Lejeune will now surely be rested by the Magpies, with their next match coming against Rochdale in the FA Cup tomorrow.