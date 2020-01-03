Aston Villa fans want 29-year-old re-signed as 'perfect' Wesley replacement

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke had the best spell of his career at Aston Villa.

Some Aston Villa fans want Christian Benteke back following the news that Wesley could miss the rest of the season.

Villa will surely sign a striker in January, as their options up-front are now so short.

Wesley had led the line for Villa all season, and his injury problem is a huge blow to Dean Smith’s side.

Claret and blues supporters feel that Benteke could be the solution to their problems though.

Benteke possesses the physical qualities to hold the ball up for Villa, and he is well known at the Midlands club.

The Belgian international enjoyed the best spell of his career during his previous spell with Villa, when he scored prolifically.

Benteke’s goals have dried up at Crystal Palace more recently, and he now looks short of confidence.

But some Villa fans believe that he is still the perfect option for them, as they look for a new front-man.

