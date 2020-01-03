Quick links

Aston Villa fans want 29-year-old re-signed as 'perfect' Wesley replacement

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton at Selhurst Park on September 16, 2017 in London, England.
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke had the best spell of his career at Aston Villa.

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crystal Palace and Colchester United at Selhurst Park on August 27, 2019 in London, England.

Some Aston Villa fans want Christian Benteke back following the news that Wesley could miss the rest of the season.

Villa will surely sign a striker in January, as their options up-front are now so short.

Wesley had led the line for Villa all season, and his injury problem is a huge blow to Dean Smith’s side.

Claret and blues supporters feel that Benteke could be the solution to their problems though.

 

Benteke possesses the physical qualities to hold the ball up for Villa, and he is well known at the Midlands club.

The Belgian international enjoyed the best spell of his career during his previous spell with Villa, when he scored prolifically.

Benteke’s goals have dried up at Crystal Palace more recently, and he now looks short of confidence.

But some Villa fans believe that he is still the perfect option for them, as they look for a new front-man.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

