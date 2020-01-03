Quick links

Aston Villa fans react to links with Stoke City's Jack Butland

John Verrall
Aston Villa are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, with Tom Heaton ruled out for the season.

Aston Villa fans are not keen on rumours suggesting that they could move for Stoke City’s Jack Butland.

Villa were heavily linked with Butland over the summer, but ended up going for Tom Heaton instead.

 

Since that decision has proven smart, with Heaton impressing and Butland struggling for form at Stoke.

However, Heaton has now been ruled out for the season and the Daily Mail suggests that Butland is back on Villa’s radar.

The reaction to the rumours shows just how far Butland’s stock has fallen, as Villa fans are now firmly against the idea of going for the England international.

Butland has actually improved in recent weeks for Stoke, after a torrid start to the season.

If he was to join Villa, Dean Smith would need him to perform immediately though.

Losing Heaton is a massive blow for Villa as the battle against the drop, and getting their goalkeeping signing correct this month will be crucial to their survival chances.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

