Aston Villa and Newcastle United target reportedly quits club, will look for fresh start

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in the seemingly departing Burnley loanee.

The reported Aston Villa and Newcastle United target, Danny Drinkwater, has cut short his Burnley loan spell, according to The Sun.

Both Aston Villa (Sky Sports) and Newcastle (The Telegraph) have been credited with an interest in Drinkwater, who has only played 59 minutes of Premier League football this season.

And the 29-year-old is said to have 'opted to look for fresh start and an attempt to get his career going after a couple of years on the sidelines'.

It is claimed that Drinkwater's parent club, Chelsea, will allow him to move again and flash his availability to clubs at home and abroad.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Aston Villa or Newcastle United will act on their apparent interest in the one-time £34 million player.

A Premier League winner with Leicester City in 2016, Drinkwater has only played 23 times since his move to Chelsea the following year.

