Arsenal boss Arteta claims Lacazette makes his teammates better

Alexandre Lacazette has scored just five times in the league this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke to Football.London about Alexandre Lacazette's recent struggles in front of goal.

The Frenchman has started all three games since Arteta's arrival but hasn't opened his account yet under the new Arsenal boss. Lacazette has had chances in front of goal but last-ditch tackles and lack of composure from himself has cost him those opportunities.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's red hot form has eased some pressure off of the French international's shoulders. The Gabonese hitman has 15 goals in all competitions already this season and has been Arsenal's best player but Arteta feels that his French strike partner has made everyone else's performances better.

He said: "He had the chances to put away. He has been really helpful in giving us a lot of options. He makes his team-mates better, that's one of the biggest qualities.

"Normally every time he's in front of goal he's so clinical. I'm disappointed that he hasn't been rewarded for all the work he's done in the last three games, he could have scored three or four goals easily. The goals will come for him naturally because he's a top finisher."

Lacazette's work rate has been immense despite his struggles in front of goal. The Frenchman led Arsenal's press against Manchester United from the very first minute and looked absolutely knackered when he came off in the second half.

A goal soon will do Lacazette's confidence a world of good and Arteta will be hoping that it happens soon. The former Lyon man could have a chance against Leeds United on Monday as Arsenal look to get their second win under their new boss.