Animal Crossing New Horizons: Box art revealed as pre-orders become available

Callum Smith
Animal Crossing New Horizons Box Art Revealed As Pre Orders Become Available
Callum Smith Profile
Callum Smith

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The box art for Animal Crossing New Horizons has been revealed and fans of the series can now pre-order the instalment.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a massively anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive that is slated to launch in March. Prior to its much anticipated release, Nintendo has shared a new trailer introduced by Tom Nook himself, and this trailer has revealed the game's box art as pre-orders have also become available.

For those who are somehow unaware, Animal Crossing New Horizons is an adorable instalment that takes place on a deserted island. It was expected to be released back in 2019, but a delay pushed it to this year.

While its delay was very much disappointing, fans of the series won't have to wait too much longer to finally enjoy the newest entry. And you can check out its box art and find its pre-order details down below.

Animal Crossing New Horizons box art

The Animal Crossing New Horizons box art has been revealed in the instalment's latest trailer above.

It's not a very long trailer as it only lasts 30 seconds while merely showing just a few snippets of gameplay, but it does showcase the game's box art at the very end.

As you'd expect, the cover is extremely colourful and adorable. However, judging by the reaction online, most people's favourite box art still remains Wild World.

Animal Crossing New Horizons pre-order

There are no pre-order bonuses for Animal Crossing New Horizons.

In addition to no pre-order bonuses, there is also no limited or special edition for the much-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive.

For those who wish to pre-order the physical version nonetheless, you can do so from GAME for the price of £54.99.

Animal Crossing New Horizons lands on the Nintendo Switch only on March 20th.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Callum Smith Profile

Callum Smith

Callum is HITC’s leading gaming guru and pretty much has a PS4 controller sewn to his right wrist. His favourite video games are Persona 3 FES, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they help him escape the mundane reality of living in the Black Country as a Wolves fan.

Register for HITC Gaming Digest