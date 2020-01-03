Animal Crossing New Horizons: Box art revealed as pre-orders become available

The box art for Animal Crossing New Horizons has been revealed and fans of the series can now pre-order the instalment.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a massively anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive that is slated to launch in March. Prior to its much anticipated release, Nintendo has shared a new trailer introduced by Tom Nook himself, and this trailer has revealed the game's box art as pre-orders have also become available.

For those who are somehow unaware, Animal Crossing New Horizons is an adorable instalment that takes place on a deserted island. It was expected to be released back in 2019, but a delay pushed it to this year.

While its delay was very much disappointing, fans of the series won't have to wait too much longer to finally enjoy the newest entry. And you can check out its box art and find its pre-order details down below.

Animal Crossing New Horizons box art

The Animal Crossing New Horizons box art has been revealed in the instalment's latest trailer above.

It's not a very long trailer as it only lasts 30 seconds while merely showing just a few snippets of gameplay, but it does showcase the game's box art at the very end.

As you'd expect, the cover is extremely colourful and adorable. However, judging by the reaction online, most people's favourite box art still remains Wild World.

With just 77 days to go, here’s the English box art for Animal Crossing: New Horizons! pic.twitter.com/2hpY9QSIlW — ACC (@accommunity) January 2, 2020

The Wild World cover is my favorite one, it just looks so adorable — ☽ (@revrie_) January 2, 2020

wild world all the way — i dont want a name (@burntpeachez) 2 January 2020

definitely wild world — cosmo (@cancerfucker69) 2 January 2020

Animal Crossing New Horizons pre-order

There are no pre-order bonuses for Animal Crossing New Horizons.

In addition to no pre-order bonuses, there is also no limited or special edition for the much-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive.

For those who wish to pre-order the physical version nonetheless, you can do so from GAME for the price of £54.99.

Animal Crossing New Horizons lands on the Nintendo Switch only on March 20th.