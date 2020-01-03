Will there be a season 4 of Alexa and Katie? More episodes are on the way!

Season 3 of Netflix's Alexa & Katie has just arrived but attention is already turning to the future of the show.

While big-budget dramas such as Stranger Things and The Witcher are obviously a big draw for Netflix's older audiences, there is a demographic of viewers who want a more chilled-out time while watching content on the streaming service.

As a result, Netflix have been turning their attention to lower-budget family-friendly comedies such as No Good Nick and Alexa & Katie in recent years.

The latter has just returned for its third season and despite only releasing on December 30th, fans have already been calling for more episodes.

But what does the future hold for Alexa & Katie?

Alexa and Katie season 3

After a traumatic brush with cancer during the show's early seasons, the newly released season 3 takes us through Alexa and Katie's third year of high school, junior year, if you prefer.

Just as we've seen before, there's plenty of hilarious antics and mayhem to be caused as the best friend duo start to turn their attention to college/university applications.

More episodes are on the way

The eighth and final episode of Alexa & Katie to release on December 30th, 2019, leaves us with an open-ended conclusion as the pair finish their junior year.



Thankfully, more episodes have already been confirmed but rather than being an out-and-out fourth season, the next batch of eight episodes will serve as the second part of season 3.

While we know that these episodes are on their way, no release date has been announced so far.

Potential for a fourth season

There has also been no news of a potential fourth season at the time of writing.

While seasons 1 and 2 of Alexa & Kaite show us their first and second years of high school, season 3 appears to be showing us their final two years, split over two parts.

Worryingly for fans, this could mean that when season 3 ends with the conclusion of the girls' senior year, it could spell the end of the show but this is just speculation for the time being.

Of course, the show could evolve and we could follow Alexa and Katie as they start a new chapter at college but we'll have to wait and see what the future holds for the Netflix show.