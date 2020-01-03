Quick links

Alastair Johnston says Rangers not underestimating Celtic

Rangers director Alastair Johnston, pays respect to the supporters who tragically lost their lives at the Ibrox Disaster prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers director Alastair Johnston has told The Scottish Sun that the Ibrox club are not going to underestimate Celtic.

The former Rangers chairman has also stated that Steven Gerrard’s side are certainly in a position to challenge the Hoops for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Johnston told The Scottish Sun: “We are playing against a club who have a very good team and a very good management system.

"That was the difference a couple of years ago when we got pushed around by them in ways which were very uncomfortable to all of us.

“They had better players right across the board, but I think that landscape has changed. We would never underestimate Celtic, they have a lot of experience and a lot of very good players.

“But having said that, the last couple of months have given us aspiration that, in the second half of the season, we can produce the results that will end up winning something.”

Challenging Celtic

Rangers were brilliant in the first half of the season in 2018-19, but Gerrard’s team faded away after the mid-season winter break and could not give Celtic a run for their money in the final months of the campaign.

However, this campaign, the Gers look like they are going to make it extremely hard for Neil Lennon’s side to relax in the title race.

Rangers won 2-1 against Celtic at Celtic Park in the league last month and are now just two points behind the Hoops in second place, and they have also have a game in hand.

The Gers have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League this season, just like Celtic have.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

