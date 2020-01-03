Alastair Johnston says Rangers not underestimating Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers director Alastair Johnston has told The Scottish Sun that the Ibrox club are not going to underestimate Celtic.

The former Rangers chairman has also stated that Steven Gerrard’s side are certainly in a position to challenge the Hoops for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Johnston told The Scottish Sun: “We are playing against a club who have a very good team and a very good management system.

"That was the difference a couple of years ago when we got pushed around by them in ways which were very uncomfortable to all of us.

“They had better players right across the board, but I think that landscape has changed. We would never underestimate Celtic, they have a lot of experience and a lot of very good players.

“But having said that, the last couple of months have given us aspiration that, in the second half of the season, we can produce the results that will end up winning something.”

Challenging Celtic

Rangers were brilliant in the first half of the season in 2018-19, but Gerrard’s team faded away after the mid-season winter break and could not give Celtic a run for their money in the final months of the campaign.

However, this campaign, the Gers look like they are going to make it extremely hard for Neil Lennon’s side to relax in the title race.

Rangers won 2-1 against Celtic at Celtic Park in the league last month and are now just two points behind the Hoops in second place, and they have also have a game in hand.

The Gers have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League this season, just like Celtic have.