World Darts Championship 2020 prize money explained - including special bonus prize!

The 2020 World Darts Championship concluded on January 1st and there was a new twist for the prize money.

As another year has now come and gone, Christmas had come early for darts fans as the 2020 World Darts Championship got underway on December 13th.

The 2020 edition of the competition had been hugely anticipated, not only for three weeks of incredible darts action, which saw Britain's Fallon Sherrock break through a glass ceiling or two, but also because there was a shakeup in the prize money reward for this year's tournament.

Holland's Michael van Gerwen was many people's favourite for taking home the top prize once again this year after dominating the last 12 months of darts.

But just what prize money was the world number one and the rest of the field playing for?

World Darts Championship 2020

The 2019/20 World Darts Championship got underway on the evening of Friday, December 13th and ran until the final match-up on New Year's Day.

The tournament itself was held at Alexandra Palance in London with over 50,000 darts fans expected to be in attendance throughout the course of the event.

The prize money

As mentioned, the Dutch dynamo Michael van Gerwen went into the tournament as the favourite after winning almost every competition he's entered this year.

However, despite making it to the final, van Gerwen had to settle for the runners-up prize money after losing to Scotland's Peter Wright in the World Championship final on New Year's Day in a thrilling encounter that saw Wright walk away 7-3 victory in the final.

The total prize money for the 2020 edition is £2.5 million and is broken down as follows:

Winners: £500,000

Runners-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth round losers: £35,000

Third round losers: £25,000

Second round losers: £15,000

First round losers: £7,500

A unique twist in 2020

However, for the first time in World Darts Championship history, there will be a special bonus prize of £100,000 for any player who is able to hit two nine-dart finishes, something which has never been accomplished at the World Championship before.

However, we understand that nobody won this special bonus prize.