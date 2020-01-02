Quick links

'Woeful', 'when will you learn': Some Wolves fans rip into 'League 2 standard' player

Ryan Bennett of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sporting Braga at Molineux on September 19, 2019 in Wolverhampton,...
Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to bring anything back to Molineux from their New Year's Day clash.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's Premier League defeat on New Year's Day and Ryan Bennett's display came under some serious criticism.

The 29-year-old has been a bit-part player for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season, with just seven Premier League starts all season, and he once again flattered to deceive for Wolves as they took on a resurgent Watford side at Vicarage Road.

 

Bennett gave the ball away far too many times against the Hornets and his positioning for both of the opposition goals wasn't good - in particular, Gerard Deulofeu got away from him too easily in the build-up to their second goal.

Here is what some Wolves fans were saying on social media about the Molineux defender's exploits on the day:

Deulofeu had opened the scoring for Watford on the half-hour mark and Absoulaye Doucoure made it two not long after the interval, and although Pedro Neto halved the deficit on the hour, Wolves couldn't follow up and ended up returning to Molineux empty-handed.

Up next for Wolves is their FA Cup third-round tie with Manchester United at Molineux on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

