'Woeful', 'when will you learn': Some Wolves fans rip into 'League 2 standard' player

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to bring anything back to Molineux from their New Year's Day clash.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's Premier League defeat on New Year's Day and Ryan Bennett's display came under some serious criticism.

The 29-year-old has been a bit-part player for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season, with just seven Premier League starts all season, and he once again flattered to deceive for Wolves as they took on a resurgent Watford side at Vicarage Road.

Bennett gave the ball away far too many times against the Hornets and his positioning for both of the opposition goals wasn't good - in particular, Gerard Deulofeu got away from him too easily in the build-up to their second goal.

Here is what some Wolves fans were saying on social media about the Molineux defender's exploits on the day:

I thought Nuno had realised this weeks ago and as soon as bennett is back from injury he’s straight in the team ffs — . (@Harvey_897) 1 January 2020

Rank average that. Doc should’ve scored. Raul should’ve done better but other than that, nothing. Think we need Diogo and Neves on for Neto and Bennett and revert to the normal 11. Go at them. #wwfc — Dan Southall (@WolfInDerby) 1 January 2020

Why are Doherty and Bennett still on? — Wolves stuff (@wwfc_stuff) 1 January 2020

Never play Bennett again — Josh (@Lem_WWFC) 1 January 2020

Bennett the difference maker today #wwfc — Jefoe (@Jefoe21) 1 January 2020

don’t wanna see bennett play this season — Bibb (@bibb_wwfc) 1 January 2020

Cutrone Vinagre Neves.

That’s who I would bring on.

Put Dendonkey back in defence and send Bennett home #WWFC — Charl (@Chaaar1otte) 1 January 2020

Bennett's positioning for both goals were woeful. Both goal scorers have finished from the exact position he should have been in. — Wolves stuff (@wwfc_stuff) 1 January 2020

How Bennett starts in CB over Leander I do not know! Saiss and Dendoncker are our best CB’s and should be starting every game atm! pic.twitter.com/A57221N8BG — ᔕᑌᑭEᖇ ᖇOᗰᗩIᑎ ᔕᗩïᔕᔕ (@WWFCJoel) 1 January 2020

If we want top 4/6 we shouldn't be relying on flaming Ryan Bennett — Sh!v (@SmartLikeAShiv) 1 January 2020

You started with Bennett when will you learn hes league 2 standard — RiZzleBizzle (@ZzleRi) 1 January 2020

Probably would’ve kept Kilman in over Bennett and made Saiss the move into midfield over Donk today tbh. But I ain’t Nuno and I’m sure he’ll have us sorted for the next game — HUGEWolf (@HUGEWolf) 1 January 2020

Deulofeu had opened the scoring for Watford on the half-hour mark and Absoulaye Doucoure made it two not long after the interval, and although Pedro Neto halved the deficit on the hour, Wolves couldn't follow up and ended up returning to Molineux empty-handed.

Up next for Wolves is their FA Cup third-round tie with Manchester United at Molineux on Saturday.