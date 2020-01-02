'Scenes', 'brilliant news': Some Wolves fans erupt over contract announcement

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that highly rated Wolves academy prodigy Owen Otasowie has committed his future to the Molineux club.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Wolves academy prodigy Owen Otasowie signing a new contract with the Molineux outfit.

The United States youth international has put pen to paper on a new contract which will keep him at Molineux until the summer of 2022, with a club option for a further year.

Otasowie, a defender who can also play in midfield, was promoted to the Wolves U23s from the U18s in the summer and has been sensational over the past few months.

The 18-year-old made his Wolves first-team debut in December when he came off the bench for Numo Espirito Santo in their 4-0 Europa League win over Besiktas at Molineux.

He also made the matchday squad for Wolves' Premier League games with Sheffield United and Liverpool, as well as the Europa League visit to Braga in November.

Otasowie is believed to be on the radar of several leading clubs, The Sun recently reporting that Arsenal, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Schalke were keeping tabs on the player.

However, the versatile youngster's commitment to the old gold is now a done deal and numerous Wolves fans were pleased with the development:

Wolves U23s are next in action against Leicester City's U23s on Friday evening, while the Wanderers seniors host Manchester United at Molineux in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie.