'Wolves bound': Some fans think £35m man is heading to Molineux

Gedson Fernandes's agents are in the UK hoping to secure a move to the Premier League - is the Benfica midfielder heading for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

When a new star bursts onto the scene over in Portugal, it seems only a matter of time before a potential move to Wolverhampton Wanderers crops up.

And, sure enough, the club who brought Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre to the Premier League were soon being tipped to raid Benfica for a rangy defensive midfielder by the name of Gedson Fernandes.

According to A Bola, Wolves had shown an interest in landing the 20-year-old over the summer after an impressive debut season for the reigning Primeira Liga champions – with a £35 million price-tag potentially making him the club’s new record signing.

The trail grew cold as Wolves instead turned their attention to the likes of Franck Kessie but, with Nuno Espirito Santo seemingly keen to add another talented young midfielder to his ranks some six months on, Gedson’s new-found availability has not gone unnoticed in the Black Country.

According to Sky Sports, Gedson’s representatives have travelled to the UK and have held talks with four, as yet unnamed, Premier League clubs with Benfica hoping to cash in on a player who has fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

But what are the chances of Wolves being one of the chosen quartet? Well, given that the Molineux dressing room has a very Iberian lilt these days, and considering the influence Wolves have over the Portuguese market, it would certainly be a surprise if Gedson was not at least on their radar.

Would be really disappointed if Wolves weren’t at least interested in Gedson Fernandes. Young, dynamic midfielder and he’s reportedly available on loan with a view to a permanent — Steven (@steven_turner97) January 2, 2020

Players i would like



- Ruben Dias

- Gedson Fernandes

- Paco Alcacer



Will we get these?Probs not.Itll probably some obscure players we've never heard of but Im ok with that as the scouts are paid to find these players. Trust @Wolves and have patience #wwfc — Ben Bradley (@benbwwfc19) January 2, 2020

gedson fernandes on loan option to buy campana and hwang — Cal (@cal___wwfc) January 1, 2020

@Wolves one of them best be us — james (@jrs89wwfc) January 2, 2020

One of those best be us — James (@JamesWolves94) January 2, 2020