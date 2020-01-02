Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Benfica

Premier League

Primeira Liga

'Wolves bound': Some fans think £35m man is heading to Molineux

Danny Owen
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo gives the thumbs-up as he celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on April 2,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gedson Fernandes's agents are in the UK hoping to secure a move to the Premier League - is the Benfica midfielder heading for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Gedson Fernandes of Portugal in action during the International Friendly match between Portugal U20 and England U20 at Stadium Municipal 25 April on March 26, 2019 in Penafiel, Portugal.

When a new star bursts onto the scene over in Portugal, it seems only a matter of time before a potential move to Wolverhampton Wanderers crops up.

And, sure enough, the club who brought Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre to the Premier League were soon being tipped to raid Benfica for a rangy defensive midfielder by the name of Gedson Fernandes.

According to A Bola, Wolves had shown an interest in landing the 20-year-old over the summer after an impressive debut season for the reigning Primeira Liga champions – with a £35 million price-tag potentially making him the club’s new record signing.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between FC Porto and SL Benfica at Estadio do Dragao on March 2, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

The trail grew cold as Wolves instead turned their attention to the likes of Franck Kessie but, with Nuno Espirito Santo seemingly keen to add another talented young midfielder to his ranks some six months on, Gedson’s new-found availability has not gone unnoticed in the Black Country.

According to Sky Sports, Gedson’s representatives have travelled to the UK and have held talks with four, as yet unnamed, Premier League clubs with Benfica hoping to cash in on a player who has fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

But what are the chances of Wolves being one of the chosen quartet? Well, given that the Molineux dressing room has a very Iberian lilt these days, and considering the influence Wolves have over the Portuguese market, it would certainly be a surprise if Gedson was not at least on their radar.

Gedson Fernandes of Portugal competes for the ball with Marcus Tavernier of England during the International Friendly match between Portugal U20 and England U20 at Stadium Municipal 25...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch