Who plays O in Doctor Who? Spyfall star Sacha Dhawan has been involved in the BBC sci-fi before!

Doctor Who is back on our screens in 2020 with plenty of familiar faces among the cast but who's playing new recruit, Agent O?

After we missed out on new Doctor Who throughout 2019, discounting last year's New Year special, it was a welcome relief to see The Doctor and co return to our screens as 2020 got underway.

The start of series 12 began in thrilling fashion as the BBC sci-fi show took inspiration from James Bond in an espionage-packed episode titled Spyfall.

As well as being laden with gadgets, gizmos and secret codenames aplenty, the series 12 curtain-raiser was packed with plenty of familiar faces.

One such familiar face for long-time Who fans was the secret agent 'O' who we meet in a gadget-filled shack in the Australian Outback.

However, not all was as it seemed with this newly-introduced spymaster.

Spoilers ahead for Doctor Who: Spyfall, Part 1

Doctor Who returns in Spyfall

The new decade began in thrilling style for Who fans as Jodie Whittaker embarked on her second season as the time-travelling Time Lord.

The Doctor and her gang of friends, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) were joined in the star-studded episode by the legendary figures of Lenny Henry as media mogul Daniel Barton and Stephen Fry as the quickly killed-off head of MI6, C.

We follow The Doctor and her 'fam' as they investigate, in rip-roaring fashion, the mystery behind a number of disappearances in secret spy organisations from around the world, with mysterious new aliens appearing to be behind the missing secret agents.

Who plays O?

During their first adventure of series 12, The Doctor and co are introduced to a secret agent by the name of O, someone who's apparently been shunned by MI6 for their work monitoring extra-terrestrial life.

Long-time fans of Doctor Who will recognise the actor playing O as Sacha Dhawan who played Waris Hussein in the one-off 2013 drama An Adventure in Space and Time which told the story of how Doctor Who first made it to our screens in 1963.

As well as his affiliation with Who, Sacha Dhawan has also held roles in the likes of Marvel's Iron Fist, Sherlock and the new Dracula mini-series on BBC One.

An unexpected twist

After Peter Capaldi's reign as The Doctor came to an end after facing not one but two iterations of The Master, The Doctor's long-running Time Lord nemesis, few would have predicted that Jodie Whittaker's second series would begin with a reappearance of the troublesome Time Lord.

However, it was revealed in the final few moments of Spyfall, Part 1 that Agent O was, in fact, The Master all along and has been working undercover, in league with the mysterious new aliens, in order to enact a sinister plan to wipe out The Doctor and take over the universe.

And with The Doctor trapped and her friends plummeting to Earth in a fiery plane, the episode came to an agonising cliffhanger end.

Luckily, fans will only have to wait until Sunday, January 5th, to find out what happens in Spyfall, Part 2.