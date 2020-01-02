Who plays Joe in Bancroft? Adam Long is an ITV regular!

After first appearing on our screens in 2017, ITV's Bancroft is back for a second series.

The drama focuses on the titular Elizabeth Bancroft, a no-nonsense police officer with a dark secret.

After earning the rank of Detective Superintendent in series 1, Bancroft is now one of the leading figures in a newly merged North West police force.

However, when her son, Joe, winds up on the periphery of a double murder, Bancroft is forced into action once again.

Joe in Bancroft series 2

After being introduced in series 1, Joe Bancroft looks to be taking a role at centre-stage in series 2.

As the first episode in the new series begins, we learn that Joe has himself a new girlfriend, Annabel (Charlotte Hope).

However, it is revealed that Annabel's parents have been killed in a brutal and bloody double murder and thanks to his association with Annabel, is one of the emerging suspects.

Who plays Joe?

Joe Bancroft is played by 28-year-old actor Adam Long.

While Long's name isn't the most recognisable in the acting industry, he's appeared in over 20 films and TV shows to date, after his acting career began in 2008.

Adam Long's first major TV role came in the school-based drama series Waterloo Road but has since gone onto appear in drama series across both the BBC and ITV.

In recent years, Adam Long has appeared in the likes of Vera, Home Fires and The Bay as well as Bancroft, all of which are shows on ITV.

Fans left horrified by episode 1 sex scene

The first episode of Adam Long's return to Bancroft left some fans squirming as the drama showed Joe and his girlfriend enjoying some intimate time together, shall we say, in a swimming pool but little do they know that Elizabeth Bancroft is actually watching on from the shadows, even locking eyes with Annabel for a moment.

The sex scene was a stark reminder of the show's adult nature but fans of the series were not impressed.

Did #Bancroft just watch her son have sex??? pic.twitter.com/0wrKD75fua — Carrianne Brown (@Cazzybelle1414) January 1, 2020

Series 2 of Bancroft continues on Thursday, January 2nd before concluding on January 3rd.