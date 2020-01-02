'Waste of a shirt', 'replace him': Some West Brom fans not happy with 'shocking' player

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion took on Leeds United at The Hawthorns and Filip Krovinovic flattered to deceive for the Baggies.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about their Championship draw on New Year's Day and despite many of the Baggies players being praised, Filip Krovinovic's display came under some scrutiny.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic named his fellow Croatian in the starting XI against fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United at The Hawthorns, being deployed in a wider role, and he very much flattered to deceive against Marcelo Bielsa's charges.

Krovinovic struggled to cope with the Whites' physicality and aggression, also picking up a yellow card for a foul on Luke Ayling, before being hauled off by Bilic just after the hour for Kyle Edwards.

Although the 24-year-old was decent against Barnsley, opening his account for the Baggies, he's not made the same impact as fellow loanees Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana, instead spending much of his time as a squad rotation player.

Here is what some West Brom fans said about Krovinovic's display against Leeds:

Krovinovic offers absolutely nothing to this team. — Steve (@pennwba) 1 January 2020

The more I see of Krovinovic, the less I rate him. #wba — Simon (@BrutallyAverage) 1 January 2020

Krovinovic isn’t good enough. Waste of a shirt every single game he plays #wba — . (@Brom68) 1 January 2020

Crying out for another winger .. Edwards not good enough to start krovinovic miles too slow to play out wide .. we need pace and energy back that made us dangerous earlier in the season — dan keyte (@dankeyte1) 1 January 2020

Krovinovic... permanently? No thanks. — Gavin Poulton (@gavin_poulton) 1 January 2020

It’s worrying how we have dropped off, it’s only took a couple of injuries ( Gibbs & Diangana) it just seems to have disrupted the whole way we play, Pereira doesn’t look the same without Diangana & Krovinovic is just shocking, this window is going to be key #wba

#wba — Jay Hickman (@HurricaneHic147) 1 January 2020

Big Ken worked hard and didn’t do much wrong. Krovinovic was appalling though, no strength. — Ali Lloyd (@lloydey_01) 1 January 2020

Performance of Krovinovic was worst individual display we’ve seen all season in my opinion — Robert Johnson (@Baggeridgebaggy) 1 January 2020

On a final note if that’s all that Krovinovic can muster up then I genuinely would rather have Brunt in the side. Krovi has no pace, is too lightweight, has no penetration and no end product. Should be cameo bench apps only. Definitely need another body to replace him IMO #wba — Sunil Patel (@sjpatel212) 1 January 2020

Krovinovic is rubbish I’m sad to say. Embarrassingly ineffective at all times. — Baggienickjg (@Baggienickjg1) 2 January 2020

Krovinovic linked up with The Hawthorns outfit from Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan deal, Bilic's first signing since his appointment to The Hawthorns dugout (BBC Sport).

The player, who cost Benfica around £3.2million from Rio Ave in the summer of 2017 (Transfermarkt), is due to go back to the Estadio da Luz at the end of the season, where he's contracted until the summer of 2022.

With Benfica having recently signed Julian Weigl from Borussia Dortmund (Sky Sports), it looks as though Krovinovic's long-term future at the Lisbon club could be in jeopardy - and given how he's flattered to deceive far too often for the Baggies, his future may also lie away from The Hawthorns.