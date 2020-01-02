Quick links

Aston Villa

Charlton Athletic

Premier League

Championship

'Oh', 'should we not keep him?': Some Aston Villa fans react to club update on 'fantastic' player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa at The Valley on July 27, 2019 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have confirmed that Villa Park academy graduate Andre Green has been recalled from his loan at Preston and will be going to Charlton until the end of the season.

Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa at The Valley on July 27, 2019 in London, England.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Andre Green being recalled to Villa Park from Preston North End before being sent out to Championship rivals Charlton Athletic.

The 21-year-old Villa academy graduate had linked up with the Lilywhites back in August, but he only made six appearances for them - four substitute appearances in the league and two starts in the League Cup.

 

 

Given Green's serious lack of game time, Villa have therefore made the decision to recall him, and immediately loan him out to Charlton, who recently lost the services of West Brom loanee Jonathan Leko to injury.

Green made 22 appearances for Villa last season, either side of a loan spell with Portsmouth, as Dean Smith's charges won promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs.

Here is what some Villa fans said on social media regarding the update on the Solihull-born ace:

Green will not be available for Charlton's game at Swansea City on Thursday, but could make his debut in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against the Baggies.

Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch