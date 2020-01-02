'Oh', 'should we not keep him?': Some Aston Villa fans react to club update on 'fantastic' player

Aston Villa have confirmed that Villa Park academy graduate Andre Green has been recalled from his loan at Preston and will be going to Charlton until the end of the season.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Andre Green being recalled to Villa Park from Preston North End before being sent out to Championship rivals Charlton Athletic.

The 21-year-old Villa academy graduate had linked up with the Lilywhites back in August, but he only made six appearances for them - four substitute appearances in the league and two starts in the League Cup.

Given Green's serious lack of game time, Villa have therefore made the decision to recall him, and immediately loan him out to Charlton, who recently lost the services of West Brom loanee Jonathan Leko to injury.

Green made 22 appearances for Villa last season, either side of a loan spell with Portsmouth, as Dean Smith's charges won promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs.

Here is what some Villa fans said on social media regarding the update on the Solihull-born ace:

A really fantastic player that deserves more game time and stability. Best of luck with this move, Andre. Will have one eye on the Charlton results every weekend now. UTV ⚽️ — Declan Pierce (@DecPierce) January 2, 2020

I’d take Green in the squad over Jota any day! — Karl Butler (@Butler_Karl) January 2, 2020

Hopefully Charlton give him a few games



(and, as if some Villa fans thought he was being recalled to play for Villa ‍♂️) pic.twitter.com/g6YM1oxPfK — Rob Prince (@Robbb182) January 2, 2020

Best of luck André — Lord Steer (@ItZSteersSZN) January 2, 2020

Good move for him — Rick‍ (@Rick1874) January 2, 2020

The only fast player we actually own, miss you dre — Villan's Opinions (@VillansOpinions) January 2, 2020

What’s the point we might as well just sell him instead of loaning him out for 13th time — nickavfc (@headmond81) January 2, 2020

Andre will come good, loads of players needed multiple loan spells at a young age to get that experience, Harry Kane Leicester Norwich, Beckham Preston etc — MrAVFClive (@PrideOfMids) January 2, 2020

Should we not keep him at our club with W’s knee injury? — Tony Kenny (@MrT222) January 2, 2020

oh — owen (@officialowen881) January 2, 2020

Green will not be available for Charlton's game at Swansea City on Thursday, but could make his debut in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against the Baggies.