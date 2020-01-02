Tottenham's reported summer target Dani Olmo confirms that Barcelona have made an offer for him

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted to sign Dani Olmo last summer.

Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo spoke to L'Esportie about his future after Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign him in the summer transfer window.

ESPN confirmed back in October that Spurs refused to pay the £34 million that Dinamo Zagreb demanded for their 21-year-old sensation. Olmo had a phenomenal campaign last season scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in all competitions.

With eight goals and seven assists already this season, Spurs could be tempted to revisit their earlier interest in him but it could be too late now. Olmo confirmed in an interview that his former club Barcelona have made an offer to sign him and expressed his delight to possibly return to the place where he grew up.

Olmo said: "I am happy that the rumours have become a concrete proposal and that Barça is rethinking the possibility of returning home. I spent six years at La Masia and I was taught values ​​for life. Dinamo would get a good transfer and I would play in one of the biggest teams in the world, in one of the five best leagues."

Tottenham are no Barcelona but they could have got their man if they splashed the cash in the summer window. The youngster would have been a brilliant addition thanks to his versatility. Olmo is capable of playing on either wing as well as in a number 10 role.

With Christian Eriksen now set to leave the club, Olmo would have been a brilliant young replacement for the experienced Dane but Mourinho and co will find it difficult to beat Barca to his signature. Barcelona, on the other hand, will have a very good player on their hands if they manage to complete the deal either now or in the summer.