Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur blow over Harry Kane has a positive impact for Liverpool

Dan Coombs
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur as he walks off the pitch after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool could benefit from Harry Kane's latest injury.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur as he walks off the pitch after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between...

Liverpool's title tilt looks like getting a helping hand after Harry Kane suffered a hamstring injury.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker limped off against Southampton in the club's 1-0 defeat on New Year's Day.

Tottenham's next Premier League game is at home to Liverpool and there is a strong chance now that Kane will miss the fixture.

 

Sky Sports report Kane 'looked uncomfortable' as he left the pitch while The Express reported he left St Mary's Stadium on crutches.

Kane could miss a number of matches, at least a fortnight's worth, which would include Tottenham's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Reds are so far unbeaten this season and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham would love a crack at ending their record.

The England international's injury makes it even tougher for Spurs, and even if he is rushed back, there would be questions over how fit he is.

Liverpool are clear at the top and don't really need a helping hand, but Kane's injury gives them another boost they won't mind receiving.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's first goal which is then disallowed for offside by VAR during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch