Tottenham Hotspur blow over Harry Kane has a positive impact for Liverpool

Liverpool could benefit from Harry Kane's latest injury.

Liverpool's title tilt looks like getting a helping hand after Harry Kane suffered a hamstring injury.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker limped off against Southampton in the club's 1-0 defeat on New Year's Day.

Tottenham's next Premier League game is at home to Liverpool and there is a strong chance now that Kane will miss the fixture.

Sky Sports report Kane 'looked uncomfortable' as he left the pitch while The Express reported he left St Mary's Stadium on crutches.

Kane could miss a number of matches, at least a fortnight's worth, which would include Tottenham's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Reds are so far unbeaten this season and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham would love a crack at ending their record.

The England international's injury makes it even tougher for Spurs, and even if he is rushed back, there would be questions over how fit he is.

Liverpool are clear at the top and don't really need a helping hand, but Kane's injury gives them another boost they won't mind receiving.