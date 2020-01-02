Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Mourinho spying on Southampton's tactics

Match Referee Mike Dean shows a yellow card to Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium...
Tottenham fans were not amused with manager Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho had a day to forget as Tottenham's 2020 got off to the worst possible start.

In addition to a Harry Kane injury, Tottenham lost 1-0 against a Southampton side which conceded nine goals at home to Leicester two months ago.

Southampton outclassed Tottenham and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was even booked for trying to take a peek at the Saints' tactical notes in the dugout.

 

While he may have been attempting to do so in jest, Mike Riley did not see the funny side and he gave Mourinho a yellow card.

It capped a miserable afternoon for the Tottenham boss, with his side failing to capitalise on Chelsea dropping points with  draw against Brighton hours earlier.

Jose Mourinho of Spurs looks on during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Spurs are six points behind Chelsea and their only solace from the afternoon was Wolves suffering a surprise defeat to a resurgent Watford.

Tottenham fans are not too impressed with Mourinho's start at the club and this showed he may be running out of ideas on how to improve this current squad if he is not given money to spend.

Here is a look at how fans reacted to his booking...

