Tottenham fans react to Mourinho spying on Southampton's tactics

Tottenham fans were not amused with manager Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho had a day to forget as Tottenham's 2020 got off to the worst possible start.

In addition to a Harry Kane injury, Tottenham lost 1-0 against a Southampton side which conceded nine goals at home to Leicester two months ago.

Southampton outclassed Tottenham and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was even booked for trying to take a peek at the Saints' tactical notes in the dugout.

While he may have been attempting to do so in jest, Mike Riley did not see the funny side and he gave Mourinho a yellow card.

It capped a miserable afternoon for the Tottenham boss, with his side failing to capitalise on Chelsea dropping points with draw against Brighton hours earlier.

Spurs are six points behind Chelsea and their only solace from the afternoon was Wolves suffering a surprise defeat to a resurgent Watford.

Tottenham fans are not too impressed with Mourinho's start at the club and this showed he may be running out of ideas on how to improve this current squad if he is not given money to spend.

Here is a look at how fans reacted to his booking...

Mourinho couldn't figure out Southampton's tactics he had to spy on them. SOUTHAMPTON FFS — Michael- (@MikaelTHFC_) January 1, 2020

this is so embarrassing lol — Катарина (@sbstantiagrisea) January 1, 2020

It's a chuffing shambles! — yiddology (@bigtime1882) January 1, 2020

To top it off, it looks like the spiteful Moanrinho is back to his old tricks again, no doubt we’ll hear more of this within the media as well.



We desperately need a shake up of players, creative tactics & investment in real quality asap before this gets really ugly. #COYS — James Boyman (@JBoymaaan) January 1, 2020

Well I was all for giving José a chance but tbh I’ve seen virtually nothing in the way of improvement #COYS — gdpreston (@gdpreston) January 1, 2020

It was a book. "Defending For Dummies" — Samuel (@Iron14Lion) January 1, 2020