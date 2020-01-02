Tottenham fans react to Dele Alli's display against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 1-0 by Southampton yesterday, and their performance in the contest was poor.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have laid into Dele Alli after his display against Southampton.

Alli was one of Tottenham’s stars in the first few weeks of Jose Mourinho’s reign, but his performances have dipped more recently.

Alli really struggled against Southampton, as Spurs fell to a defeat on the south coast.

The England international’s performance was well off the pace, with Tottenham failing to ever show their attacking quality in the match.

And Spurs fans have heavily criticised Alli for not doing enough in the contest.

Not sure ive ever seen dele sprint u know — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) January 1, 2020

Dele clearly shouldn’t have played against Norwich and should’ve come off today. The guys shattered I’ve never seen someone run so slow. Eriksen playing balls slightly ahead of him and defenders getting there first. Useless from everyone how can we be so useless without tanguy — not daniel (@thfc2082) January 1, 2020

Disgraceful performance. Players should be ashamed of themselves. Dele Alli hang your head in shame. Jan and Toby are finished and don’t deserve new contracts. Jose, please use this month and sort this shambles out. Absolute disgrace! #COYS #THFC — The White Wall (@Glory_THFC) January 1, 2020

I wish alli would actually not be lazy on the pitch, I wish he would put the same effort in as the rest of the team. — SpursThoughts (@THFCNews3) January 2, 2020

- Alli dreadful, looks like he’s lost all confidence again.



- Lo Celso was decent but in a very poor side it’s not hard to stand out.



- No identity as a football team at all, genuinely lucked our way to some of the wins we got this season.



- Ndombele, Kane injured WE’RE FUCKED — Sam. (@THFCSam15) January 1, 2020

Dele alli is pathetic — Lyndsay (@LyndsayTHFC) January 1, 2020

Yes he gets goals and assists at times... but overall Dele Alli is lazy and often a liability #coys #thfc #SOUTOT — IG: the_fria (@TheFria) January 1, 2020

Alli has been one of the players that Mourinho has relied on so far, but he could rest the attacking midfielder for Tottenham’s next game.

Spurs are set to take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Sunday, when Mourinho may look at some of his fringe players.

Spurs’s defeat to Southampton has seen them drop to sixth place in the Premier League table.