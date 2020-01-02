Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Dele Alli's display against Southampton

John Verrall
Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 1-0 by Southampton yesterday, and their performance in the contest was poor.

Max Aarons of Norwich City and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur fans have laid into Dele Alli after his display against Southampton.

Alli was one of Tottenham’s stars in the first few weeks of Jose Mourinho’s reign, but his performances have dipped more recently.

Alli really struggled against Southampton, as Spurs fell to a defeat on the south coast.

 

The England international’s performance was well off the pace, with Tottenham failing to ever show their attacking quality in the match.

And Spurs fans have heavily criticised Alli for not doing enough in the contest.

Alli has been one of the players that Mourinho has relied on so far, but he could rest the attacking midfielder for Tottenham’s next game.

Spurs are set to take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Sunday, when Mourinho may look at some of his fringe players.

Spurs’s defeat to Southampton has seen them drop to sixth place in the Premier League table.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

