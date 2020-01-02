Quick links

Tottenham defender comments on their tactics against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur fell to a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in their latest outing.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has told the London Evening Standard that the side were too quick to look to the long-ball against Southampton.

Spurs sunk to a 1-0 defeat to the Saints in their latest outing, with their performance during the contest a poor one.

Tottenham never showed their attacking quality throughout, as they sunk to another defeat.

Jose Mourinho sparked an initial improvement at Spurs after taking over, but results have proven harder to come by more recently.

 

And Vertonghen feels that Tottenham’s players need to keep the ball on the floor more.

“First half we had to play more,” the Belgian centre-back said.

“There was the possibility to play, but we used long balls too quick.”

Spurs have looked to play more directly since Mourinho took over, and at times it has worked.

Tottenham have had success going forward under the Portuguese boss so far, but they have been undone by some poor defending.

Spurs looked shaky at the back once again yesterday, with Danny Ings allowed to score all too easily.

Tottenham’s defeat has seen them fall further behind Chelsea in fourth spot, with the gap between the two sides now six points.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

