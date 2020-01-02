The scene Mollie Fitzgerald played in Captain America - watch here!

It's not exactly a major part, but audiences are looking back.

In wake of the news, everybody is casting their minds back to remember the scene Mollie Fitzgerald played in Captain America.

Let's face it - who hasn't been a part of the MCU these days?

Marvel movies always boast such a wealth of talent and with phase 4 set to commence this year with Black Widow, we're seeing the likes of Florence Pugh (Midsommar), David Harbour (Stranger Things) and more make a name for themselves in the landscape of superhero cinema. After all, Hellboy didn't exactly work out for David...

Obviously, the spotlight is often on the iconic heroes, so it would be pretty much impossible to remember the name of every performer aboard every project.

However, one of the actresses in a Captain America film has made news recently.

Mollie Fitzgerald arrested

As noted by Variety, actress Mollie Fitzgerald was recently arrested in connection to the stabbing death of her mother- Patricia E. Fitzgerald - according to a police statement.

It included that officials headed to Mollie's mother's home on Friday, December 20th 2019 in response to an armed disturbance. The 68-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene with a reported stab wound.

The statement read: “A 38-year-old, white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries." The statement has since been revised to include Mollie's arrest, as she has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Kansas City Star.

The scene Mollie Fitzgerald played in Captain America

Mollie starred in the 2011 MCU effort Captain America: The First Avenger.

She was credited as Stark Girl and appears in the scene set at the Stark Expo as one of the numerous women on stage. You can check out the scene below:

What else has Mollie Fitzgerald been in?

In 2011, she also starred in Absurd Illusions (she played Beth), which is listed as her acting debut on IMDb.

She also appeared in The Lawful Truth (voice of Spencer's Mom), Trouble Is My Business (Mavis) and a 2017 short called Girl of My Dreams (Angela).

The actress has also worked numerous positions in the industry, including that of a writer.

