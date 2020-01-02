Quick links

'The perfect signing': Aston Villa fans are begging for £33m man

Danny Owen
Aston Villa fans celebrate following Anwar El Ghazi (22) of Aston Villa scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Derby County at...
Michy Batshuayi is reportedly a target for Aston Villa after failing to start a Premier League game all season for Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

With Aston Villa just a point above the relegation zone, the January transfer window could hardly have arrived at a better time. And suggestions of a reunion between John Terry and Michy Batshuayi at Villa Park certainly have the claret and blue faithful approaching a potential relegation battle with a renewed sense of optimism.

According to FootMercato, Dean Smith’s side have identified the perennial Chelsea benchwarmer as a player capable of keeping them in the Premier League.

Aston Villa want Batshuayi on loan until the summer and, should everything go to plan, they would not be against the idea of signing the £33 million striker on a permanent basis.

And with a grand total of zero Premier League starts to his name since Frank Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge, the time feels right for Batshuayi, at the age of 26, to finally sever ties with the London giants.

A striker who has spent far too long sitting on the sidelines deserves a chance to prove that he can, in fact, be relied upon to score at a reliable rate. Excellent spells at Dortmund and Crystal Palace, meanwhile, suggest that he might just be the difference between survival and relegation for Aston Villa.

