Sunderland target could reportedly join league rivals, days after Parkinson confirmed interest

Doncaster Rovers are leading Sunderland in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo on loan from Championship outfit Bristol City.

Sunderland fans have had their fair share of humiliation in recent times.

So the last thing they need right now is to see Antoine Semenyo be unveiled by League One rivals Doncaster Rovers – just days after under-fire manager Phil Parkinson publicly expressed his interest in the Bristol City youngster.

“He is a player we have looked at. He has pace and power, and he’s someone we have been monitoring,” Parkinson told The Chronicle after The Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Fleetwood Town.

According to Bristol Live, however, Semenyo is likely to end up in Yorkshire rather than Wearside with Doncaster leading the chase to snap up a man who is yet to live up to lofty expectations at Ashton Gate.

Darren Moore’s Rovers are actually two places and one point worse off than Sunderland in the table right now with both sides failing to put together a convincing play-off push.

Semenyo, who netted six times on loan at Newport in 2018/19, is certainly a player capable of dragging Sunderland in the right direction.

The lack of creativity and cutting edge in Parkinson’s struggling squad is well documented and, with Aiden McGeady on his way, the fallen giants are crying out for a player who, in the manager’s own words, would bring ‘pace and power’ to the Stadium of Light.

But with Doncaster winning the race, you get the feeling that Parkinson might soon regret making his interest public.