Sunderland target could reportedly join league rivals, days after Parkinson confirmed interest

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Sunderland at Highbury Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Fleetwood, England.
Doncaster Rovers are leading Sunderland in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo on loan from Championship outfit Bristol City.

Antoine Semenyo of Bristol City walks off the after been given a red card during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Derby County at Ashton Gate on April 27, 2019 in...

Sunderland fans have had their fair share of humiliation in recent times.

So the last thing they need right now is to see Antoine Semenyo be unveiled by League One rivals Doncaster Rovers – just days after under-fire manager Phil Parkinson publicly expressed his interest in the Bristol City youngster.

“He is a player we have looked at. He has pace and power, and he’s someone we have been monitoring,” Parkinson told The Chronicle after The Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Fleetwood Town.

 

According to Bristol Live, however, Semenyo is likely to end up in Yorkshire rather than Wearside with Doncaster leading the chase to snap up a man who is yet to live up to lofty expectations at Ashton Gate.

Darren Moore’s Rovers are actually two places and one point worse off than Sunderland in the table right now with both sides failing to put together a convincing play-off push.

Semenyo, who netted six times on loan at Newport in 2018/19, is certainly a player capable of dragging Sunderland in the right direction.

The lack of creativity and cutting edge in Parkinson’s struggling squad is well documented and, with Aiden McGeady on his way, the fallen giants are crying out for a player who, in the manager’s own words, would bring ‘pace and power’ to the Stadium of Light.

But with Doncaster winning the race, you get the feeling that Parkinson might soon regret making his interest public.

Antoine Semenyo of Newport County reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Middlesbrough and Newport County AFC at Riverside Stadium on January 26, 2019 in Middlesbrough, United...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

