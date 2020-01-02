'Worst performance in a Sunderland shirt', 'replace': Some fans rip into 'overrated' player

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland were able to take a point back to the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day but the Black Cats spurned numerous opportunities.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's 1-1 draw on New Year's Day and Luke O'Nien's display was panned by some of the Black Cats faithful.

The Stadium of Light man put in an energetic display against Fleetwood on Wednesday but his performance was overshadowed by a gilt-edged opportunity he spurned in the second half.

In the 67th minute, Lynden Gooch got to the byline and pulled an effort back into the path of O'Nien, but he connected poorly and ended up slicing his effort over the bar.

With Sunderland a goal down at the time, the missed opportunity saw plenty of fans scarcely believe what had happened and made their feelings known on social media.

Nice lad though so its sound — David Jones (@JonesD93) 1 January 2020

It’s the miss of the season ffs — alan hayes (@hayes1956) 1 January 2020

Worst miss I've ever seen — Jimmy Jesus (@GazJ20162017) 1 January 2020

Actually depressing. — SAFC (@SAFC92146977) 1 January 2020

ahahahahaha class O’Nien, if I laugh I won’t cry — JAKESAFC02/FOLLOWLIMIT (@JakeHartley) 1 January 2020

Genuinely can't get over how O'Nien missed that lol — Jamie (@JamieSAFC_) 1 January 2020

O’Nien’s worst performance in a Sunderland shirt! — Neil Hixon (@HixonNeil) 1 January 2020

In the end, Sunderland clawed a goal back as Chris Maguire scored a penalty with four minutes to go after Kyle Dempsey's foul on Black Cats substitute Duncan Watmore for a point.

Nonetheless, criticism of O'Nien's miss and overall display remained:

Really should of beat these. O’Nien should be scoring that chance he had. Need a win on Saturday. #SAFC — TheRokerEnd (@TheRokerEnd) 1 January 2020

Shows how much we need a new striker, also O’Nien is overrated. — David (@david6790247) 1 January 2020

Gooch best player first half 7, power kept the ball and switched play well 7, Lynch won everything in the air 7, Hume attacked well down left 7, O’Nien gave ball away regularly 6. Could go on. — david pout (@pouty73) 1 January 2020

O’Nien is a spoilt child — Matthew Keeling (@M_Keeling) 1 January 2020

Watmore/Gooch to replace O’Nien on Saturday. Think we lack pace on that side? — TheRokerEnd (@TheRokerEnd) 1 January 2020

We’d have won if you or O’Nien knew how to finish. — Jack Waldron (@waldron1994) 1 January 2020

Sunderland, currently 13th in the League One table, will take on Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.