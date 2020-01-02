Quick links

'Worst performance in a Sunderland shirt', 'replace': Some fans rip into 'overrated' player

Luke O'Nien of Sunderland is brought down by Harry Souttar of Fleetwood in the dying seconds during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Sunderland at Highbury Stadium...
Phil Parkinson's Sunderland were able to take a point back to the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day but the Black Cats spurned numerous opportunities.

Luke O'Nien of Sunderland reacts to a missed effort during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers at Stadium of Light on December 26, 2019 in Sunderland,...

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's 1-1 draw on New Year's Day and Luke O'Nien's display was panned by some of the Black Cats faithful.

The Stadium of Light man put in an energetic display against Fleetwood on Wednesday but his performance was overshadowed by a gilt-edged opportunity he spurned in the second half.

 

 

In the 67th minute, Lynden Gooch got to the byline and pulled an effort back into the path of O'Nien, but he connected poorly and ended up slicing his effort over the bar.

With Sunderland a goal down at the time, the missed opportunity saw plenty of fans scarcely believe what had happened and made their feelings known on social media.

In the end, Sunderland clawed a goal back as Chris Maguire scored a penalty with four minutes to go after Kyle Dempsey's foul on Black Cats substitute Duncan Watmore for a point.

Nonetheless, criticism of O'Nien's miss and overall display remained:

Sunderland, currently 13th in the League One table, will take on Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

