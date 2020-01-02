Steve McCLaren urges 'special' Christian Eriksen to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Christian Eriksen's contract at Tottenham Hotspur will expire at the end of the season.

Steve McClaren has urged the 'special' Chrisitan Eriksen to leave Tottenham as he claimed that Jose Mourinho needs to learn off Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in trying to get the best out his player.

The former England boss shared that Spurs boss Mourinho needs to do what Arteta has done with Mesut Ozil in getting the previously unhappy Arsenal playmaker back to his best.

It has been well-documented that Eriksen is to be out-of-contract at Tottenham next summer, with foreign clubs able to secure his services for the summer by making him sign a pre-contract agreement - Inter have been a club who have made contact, according to Sky Sports.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (02/01/2020 at 11:05 am), McClaren urged Eriksen to 'go now', as he shared what he has been told about the player from a Danish coach.

"I was in Norway and speaking to the Danish coach, who was just talking about Eriksen, not the player he was," McLaren told Sky Sports. "He sees him week in and week out, not the player he was.

"He needs to be energised again. Wherever that is. I think he needs to go now. I think he needs to move. But these foreigners, they don't mind, Real Madrid, Barcelona, that really appeals to these big, big players.

On why Mourinho isn't the guy to re-energise Eriksen like Alderweireld: "He's been in and out. And this is the key thing with, not mavericks, but these number 10's. They're different. They're special. And they want to be treated special. They want to be treated differently. And you see it with Arteta going in. Ozil straightaway. Ozil last night was smiling and laughing. Never seen that for years. All of a sudden Arteta has got him doing that. Mourinho needs to get that from Eriksen."

If Tottenham are to lose Eriksen, which is now looking very likely, they are best off trying to make sure that they get a fee for the player.

In recent transfer windows, Tottenham haven't been able to spend freely, and one big reason behind that has been Daniel Levy and their move into a new stadium.

Therefore, the club needs to do everything they can in trying to get everything from their prized-assets because they cannot exactly sing in the rain from a financial standpoint.

If Eriksen does leave on a free transfer then the club will have to replace a player who has been a key member of their midfield for a number of years now, despite his recent dip in form.